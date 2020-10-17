Reports: Liverpool to rival Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe signing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to rival Real Madrid's interest in Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, according to a report by Sport Witness.

Mbappe, 21, has been linked with a move away from the French capital ever since it emerged that Zinedine Zidane was particularly interested in bringing his fellow countryman to the Spanish capital.

Earlier this year, it was also reported Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had been in contact with Mbappe's father in an attempt to steer his interest towards the Premier League club.

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font is also known to be an admirer of the player according to the report.

Kylian Mbappe has his mind set on Real Madrid

Despite Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp's interest in the player, it would seem that the player himself has his mind set on a move to Real Madrid.

So much so that he has reportedly turned down a €150 million deal over five years from PSG in order to move to the Spanish club in the near future.

Mbappe's current contract at the Paris club expires in 2022 and in the event that he doesn't agree an extension, would be able to join Real Madrid on a free.

However, should PSG hope to cash out on him, a move has to materialize at the end of the 2020-21 season.

It has also been reported that Mbappe has hired the services of Delphine Verheyde, a sports law practitioner who has a reputation of being relentless in closing transfer deals, towards that end.

Advertisement

"Rumour Has It: Mbappe thinking about Madrid despite Barca and Liverpool interest"



-- Kylian Mbappe reportedly wants to leave Ligue 1 holders PSG for LaLiga champions Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/tqn3rLccYv — Newsfeed GH 🇬🇭 (@newsfeedgh_) October 16, 2020

Mbappe has enjoyed a successful start to the 2020-21 season after missing PSG's first three Ligue 1 games due to Covid-19.

Ever since, he has scored 4 goals and assisted 4 more in just 4 games.

Kylian Mbappe in Ligue 1 this season: four games, four goals, four assists 👑 pic.twitter.com/FZmiBeGCi0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 16, 2020

The player has won the World Cup once, the Ligue 1 trophy four times the French Cup twice and reached the Champions League finals once so far in his career.

He has scored 94 goals and set up 55 more in just 128 games for PSG so far. His fine goalscoring form has also been in display for national team France, as he has scored 16 and assisted 12 in 38 senior team appearances.