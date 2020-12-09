Reports: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum interested in moving to Barcelona

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum would be willing to move to La Liga giants Barcelona next summer, according to reports.

Wijnaldum's Liverpool contract expires next summer, and the Catalan club has been heavily linked with the player.

Liverpool's Wijnaldum to sign a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona in January?

Georginio Wijnaldum joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 for £23 million, and the Netherlands international has established himself as a key cog in Jurgen Klopp's side.

Since making his debut in 2016, Wijnaldum has made 204 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool and scored 20 goals. He has been a consistent presence in a Liverpool side which has won the Champions League and the Premier League under the management of Klopp.

The 30-year-old has a known admirer in Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, who coached Wijnaldum during his spell as the Netherlands national team manager. Barcelona were heavily linked with the midfielder in the summer, but a move failed to come to fruition.

88.5% - Of Georginio Wijnaldum's 26 Premier League goals, 23 have come at home (88.5%), the highest ratio scored on home soil of any player with 20+ goals in the competition's history. Lockdown. pic.twitter.com/iuGwdfYqOi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020

The arrival of Thiago from Bayern Munich in the summer and the emergence of young Curtis Jones might mean that Liverpool are willing to let go of Wijnaldum.

Although reports have suggested that contract talks are taking place between the Dutch midfielder's agents and Liverpool, Barcelona can start talking to Wijnaldum officially from January.

Barcelona have been linked with a few players with dwindling contracts. Manchester City's Eric Garcia and Lyon's Memphis Depay are seen as key targets for the club, with both players' contracts expiring next summer.

Barcelona are facing a centre-back crisis, with Gerard Pique out with a long-term injury. The injury-prone Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet are the senior centre-backs available, with La Masia youngsters Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo deputising.

Liverpool, too, have had issues in the centre-back position, with both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out with long-term injuries.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson have shared the pitch for 105 Premier League games in a Liverpool shirt... and they've lost just seven of them. 🤯



Today: Hendo → Gini ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/paNislBgkg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 6, 2020

Wijnaldum's potential arrival at Barcelona from Liverpool could have interesting repercussions on the futures of Miralem Pjanic and Riqui Puig.

Pjanic, who joined Barcelona from Juventus in the summer, has seen his game-time limited. Puig, who is regarded as one of the best talents to have emerged out of La Masia in recent years, has also struggled to get into the first XI.

