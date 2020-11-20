Reports: Liverpool could be without 9 first-team players for Leicester City clash

Liverpool could be without as many as nine players for their 2020-21 Premier League game against Leicester City on Sunday, according to reports. The Reds currently sit third in the Premier League table after eight games, a point behind the high-flying Foxes, who are at the top of the pile.

Liverpool’s biggest setback of the season arrived in the Merseyside Derby when Virgil van Dijk collided with Everton's Jordan Pickford and suffered an ACL injury. The Dutchman hobbled off the pitch, and it now appears that he could miss the rest of the season.

However, that was hardly the end of Liverpool's troubles. The Reds' defence has been laid low by a slew of injuries, with Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold all causing Jurgen Klopp a headache that refuses to subside. And it now appears that the German manager could be without a host of first-team players in the crucial top-of-the-table clash against Leicester City.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson could miss the Leicester City game

Jordan Henderson could miss the Leicester City game because of a groin injury.

With Joe Gomez ruled out for the majority of the season after hurting his knee, and Trent Alexander-Arnold also set to miss the game against the Foxes due to a calf injury, Liverpool already look light at the back. However, Klopp could also be without a few of his preferred midfielders on Sunday against Leicester City.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson suffered a groin injury while playing for England in the Three Lions' 0-2 UEFA Nations League defeat at the hands of Belgium last Sunday.

Henderson was subsequently left out of the England squad for the Iceland game, and he returned to Merseyside for assessment. The Reds were hoping their captain would shake off the knock, but it now appears that the Englishman has failed to recover in time and could miss the Premier League tie against the Foxes too.

Liverpool are already without Fabinho, who is nursing a thigh injury. Thiago Alcantara's involvement is also in doubt, as he is recovering from a knee problem. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, is a long term absentee.

In addition, youngster Rhy Williams also suffered a hip injury while on duty with the England Under-21 team.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson will miss his weekend's clash vs Leicester City, but Fabinho and Thiago could be ready! pic.twitter.com/EMNK1LIq9S — Forever Red (@ForeverRedUK) November 20, 2020

Mohamed Salah, who tested positive for COVID-19, is self-isolating in Egypt. He is not expected to play any part on Sunday either. That means Jurgen Klopp could be without as many as nine key members of his Liverpool squad against the Foxes.

Liverpool's injury list:



🤕 Virgil van Dijk

🤕 Joe Gomez

🤕 Trent Alexander-Arnold

🤕 Andrew Robertson

🤕 Jordan Henderson

🤕 Thiago Alcantara

🤕 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

🤕 Mo Salah

🤕 Fabinho



Insane. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/SAhqcTL81O — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 16, 2020

However, Andrew Robertson, who experienced a tight hamstring last week, looks set to be available for the Leicester City game. Klopp will be hoping that Liverpool’s injury troubles will not play spoilsport as the reigning champions strive to return to the top of the league table.