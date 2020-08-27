Liverpool reportedly have only two options for youngster Harry Wilson's future at the club. According to Sky Sports, will not be loaned out for another year elsewhere, and could be sold if he doesn't fit into Jurgen Klopp's plans in this season.

Keen on securing regular football, Wilson is set to leave permanently if Klopp doesn't accommodate him in a power-packed midfield that includes as many as seven men even after the departure of Adam Lallana.

Wilson has enjoyed numerous loan spells at various clubs, with his most recent carousel coming at the Vitality Stadium for the relegated Bournemouth. The 23-year-old netted seven goals for the Cherries from 35 appearances in total, impressing at an advanced position on the right.

He has returned to his parent club Liverpool, who now have to make a bold decision over their academy product's immediate future.

Also read: Rooney wants Messi in Manchester - but claims Thiago to Liverpool 'is a better signing'

Thiago's arrival at Liverpool could dent Wilson's chances

Harry Wilson joined Liverpool as a kid way back in 2005

Wilson joined Liverpool way back in 2005 as a child, and caught the eye as a promising teenager growing through the ranks. He became the youngest player to debut for Wales aged 16 years and 207 days, beating the sensational Gareth Bale to the feat.

Advertisement

The Liverpool midfielder was sent out to Hull City, Crewe Alexandra and Derby County besides Bournemouth, and through these spells, he gained vast experience at the top two tiers of English football.

An instinctive finish from @RhianBrewster9 👌🤩



Highlights from our 2-2 draw with @RedBullSalzburg are now available to watch on @LFCTV GO 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 25, 2020

Wilson is known for his technical finesse, ability on the dead-ball and long-range finishing. Liverpool boss Klopp earlier lavished praise on him when asked about his future at the Merseyside club, saying:

“His shooting is world-class. Find me five players who shoot better than him, that is obvious, but the game is about more and that is what he has to improve and that is clear. To be involved as an offensive player you have to connect with other players. He has that, it is not like he doesn’t, but to get to the next level, he needs game-time at the highest level and that is why we loaned him to Bournemouth.”

Thiago Alcantara has emerged as a top target for Liverpool

Klopp also added that Wilson was a part of his project at Liverpool, but times have changed with the club eyeing world-class, proven players.

The Reds have been linked to Bayern Munich's treble winner Thiago Alcantara, whose potential switch could in turn dampen Wilson's chances at Liverpool.

Leeds United, Aston Villa and Wolves, meanwhile, are suitors for Wilson. Undoubtedly, he could infuse a creative edge to any side.

More of this for the run-in 🔥



The best of @harrywilson_ so far this season 🙌#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/Kfk04Bwcro — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 8, 2020

Liverpool have thus far only signed Greek left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas as a back-up for Andrew Robertson. They will have to sanction a few outgoing transfers if they are to build on this title-winning squad.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be eyeing the Community Shield when they take on Arsenal on Saturday, August 29.

Also read: Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds midfielder to make way for Champions League winner, young striker set for Premier League loan, and more - 25th August 2020