Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds midfielder to make way for Champions League winner, young striker set for Premier League loan, and more - 25th August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest with the Reds reportedly ready to let go of an established first-team player to facilitate the transfer of a star midfielder, a loan move for a young striker, and more.

Gini Wijnaldum could be sacrificed for Liverpool to sign Thiago Alcantara

Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has only one year left on his current contract at Liverpool, and that could be a reason why the Reds decide to sacrifice him, to ensure that they can go through with the signing of Thiago Alcantara.

Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder has been the subject of immense speculation, with Liverpool touted to be his favoured destination in the summer, but until yesterday, the Reds had not even made contact with the German and European champions.

According to Chris Bascombe of The Telegraph, Liverpool have not offered Wijnaldum an extension to his contract that runs until the end of the 2020-21 seasons.

Meanwhile, BILD's Head of Football, Christian Falk has hinted that Liverpool will make an official bid to Bayern Munich for Thiago imminently, and that there should be more clarity on the midfielder's situation by the end of the week.

True — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 26, 2020

Sheffield United set for Rhian Brewster loan deal

Young Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is said to be attracting the interest of various Premier League clubs, who are seeking to complete a loan deal.

According to Graeme Bailey from The Mirror, Sheffield United are now leading the chase to complete his signing, with Chris Wilder being trusted to further Brewster's development over the course of the season.

Sheffield United leading the chase to land Rhian Brewster on-loan from Liverpool. Chris Wilder is trusted by the big clubs to look after their players - would be a good fit for The Blades. — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) August 26, 2020

The young Englishman spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea, scoring 11 goals in 21 games, as he led the Swans into the Championship playoffs, where they eventually lost to Brentford.

He has also impressed in pre=season for Liverpool, scoring three goals in two games. He did his rising stock no harm on Tuesday evening in Salzburg, as his second half brace helped the Reds earn a 2-2 draw in their last pre-season friendly against RB Salzburg.

Sheffield United did have a problem scoring goals last term, with only Crystal Palace, Watford and Norwich having scored less than the Blades. The likes of Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick all got their chances, but none of them was able to consistently bang in the goals for Wilder.

Brewster was hailed by Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday as a natural goalscorer, and that is what Sheffield United are in need of, ahead of the new season.

Aston Villa, Leeds United lead chase for Divock Origi

Liverpool could be set to see the departure of cult hero Divock Origi, with The Birmingham Mail reporting that Aston Villa are looking to add the Belgian to their ranks.

Dean Smith signed Wesley and Mbwana Samatta from Belgian clubs last summer, but neither really settled in at Villa Park, or was able to provide any impetus. Villa barely manage to scrape through to survival on the final day of the season, and Smith is looking to rebuild afresh for the start of the new season.

Origi hasn't featured in either pre-season friendly for Liverpool, with the Belgian also having missed the last week of training at the Reds' camp in Austria. He has, however, been named in the Belgian squad for the opening round of UEFA Nations League fixtures.

In addition to Villa, Leeds United are also said to be interested in Origi. Marcelo Bielsa's side, however, will only consider Origi if a move for the first-choice target - Celtic's Odsonne Edouard - fails to materialise.