Reports: Manchester City identify Benfica's Darwin Nunez as permanent replacement for Sergio Aguero

Manchester City are reportedly plotting a deal for Benfica youngster Darwin Nunez. The Cityzens view the 21-year-old as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

According to the Telegraph, Pep Guardiola is actively seeking replacements for Sergio Aguero. The Argentine striker has been suffering from recurring knee injuries in recent years, diminishing his playing time at the club.

Guardiola will reportedly be handed £200 million to sign new players, a part of which he will spend to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Darwin Nunez moved to Benfica from Almeria last summer. Despite having very little experience at the high levels of professional football, the player is said to have all the attributes to become a world-beater in the future.

The youngster has not had an eye-catching rise to fame like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe but has shown enough potential to break into the Uruguay national team, where he has played alongside Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Darwin Nunez has even been compared to fellow Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani and is said to be better than he was at the age of 21.

Manchester City are believed to be tracking Nunez's progress and are likely to make a move for him this summer.

He is likely to serve as a deputy to Gabriel Jesus in his first few months at the club but will be given the chance to prove his worth in cup competitions.

Sergio Aguero's time at Manchester City is set to come to an end as the club are close to signing Darwin Nunez

Manchester City are believed to be tracking Darwin Nunez's progress at Benfica

Sergio Aguero is widely considered as one of the best strikers of his generation. The 32-year-old has been instrumental to Manchester City's success since he joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The Argentine talisman scored the stoppage-time goal on the final day of the season to help Manchester City to their first Premier League title. He has since led the club to three more Premier League titles, an FA Cup and five League Cups.

Sergio Aguero is Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer. He has, however, succumbed to multiple injuries in recent years, leading many to believe that the club will not offer him the chance to extend his stay.

The former Atletico Madrid man will become a free agent in the summer and has been linked with a move to PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will spend the next four months trying to negotiate a deal for Darwin Nunez.