Reports: Manchester City join Chelsea and Manchester United in the race for Denis Zakaria

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Chelsea will have to contend with Manchester City for the signature of Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder is currently being chased by some of the biggest clubs in the world, and Manchester City have now entered the race for the Switzerland international.

Denis Zakaria caught the attention of clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea after a string of impressive performances last season, where he helped Borussia Monchengladbach qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is actively looking for a replacement for Nemanja Matic, who will turn 33 at the end of the season. The Serbian defensive midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the club this season and could see time at Old Trafford come to an end.

Chelsea, on the other hand, failed to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer. Frank Lampard is reportedly keen to sign a new defensive midfielder as rumors linking N'Golo Kante and Jorginho with an exit from Chelsea intensify. The Blues boss has identified Denis Zakaria as the ideal player for his club.

True: @ManCity is preparing an offer of around 40 million euros in summer for Denis Zakaria @borussia @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/PxvA2zH7ls — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 30, 2020

Manchester City are reportedly desperate to beat Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for Denis Zakaria

Northern Ireland v Switzerland - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Play-Off: First Leg

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City are also looking for reinforcements in midfield as they hope to replace the aging Fernandinho.

Romano said on his Here We Go podcast:

Advertisement

"Manchester City are focusing on Zakaria. He is so appreciated by the board, they are following him, they are in contact with his agent. So he's for sure on the list of Manchester City."

"There is nothing advanced yet because they are not negotiating yet with Borussia Monchengladbach, they need time. But Bayern Munich could win the race as they often do with Germany-based players."

Manchester City signed Rodrigo from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019 in the hopes that he would be the ideal successor to Fernandinho. The Spaniard has, however, failed to adapt to the physical demands of the Premier League, which has made the Cityzens reconsider their options in midfield.