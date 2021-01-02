Reports: Manchester City preparing £90m summer move for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane

Manchester City have been searching for Sergio Aguero’s replacement for a while, and may have found the ideal candidate in Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

According to the Daily Mail, City are preparing a blockbuster £90m move for the Englishman next summer. The club want Kane to replace the Argentinean, who is entering the final six months of his current contract. Pep Guardiola reportedly feels that Harry Kane will be the perfect man to step into Sergio Aguero's shoes.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has consistently performed at the highest level for both club and country and has scored at least 20 goals in all competitions for the last six seasons. He has won the Premier League Golden Boot twice in his career and is a part of the race once again this season.

The Englishman has been pivotal to Tottenham Hotspur’s impressive start this season and has nine goal and ten assists from 15 games in the Premier League already. Jose Mourinho has used him in a restrained role, but Kane has still shown his pedigree.

Harry Kane has 36 G/A in the calendar year 2020. He played one game before June 19th.🤯 pic.twitter.com/eivhbY3Lfz — luke👁‍🗨 (@lukethfc24) December 31, 2020

Guardiola is eager to bring the Englishman to the Etihad and the Tottenham Hotspur skipper’s acquisition would make Manchester City a fearful opposition.

The Tottenham Hotspur skipper is guaranteed Silverware if he joins Manchester City

Harry Kane has been in fantastic form for Tottenham once again

Sergio Aguero’s arrival at Manchester City had marked the start of a new era at the Etihad. The Argentinean has scored an astonishing 256 goals in 378 appearances since joining the side. He has been as important to City as Kane is to the Tottenham Hotspur team.

However, Aguero is already 32 years old and is not the fearsome striker he once was. He has endured multiple injury problems of late and has just two appearances for Manchester City this season.

Advertisement

Guardiola has built his career on free-flowing football with a clinical striker at the focal point of his attack, which is why he now wants to lure Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur.

The move may suit the Englishman because the only thing missing in his fantastic career is silverware and Manchester City almost guarantee trophies under Guardiola.

Manchester City are plotting a £90 million move for Harry Kane, claims the Daily Mail 💰 pic.twitter.com/YC6tJQ4GQH — Goal (@goal) January 1, 2021

Kane had famously revealed last March that he was willing to leave Spurs unless the club showed progress and Manchester City will be counting on his desire to win trophies.

However, Mourinho has transformed Tottenham Hotspur this season into actual title contenders, so pricing Kane away may no longer be an easy task.