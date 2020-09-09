Reports: Manchester United ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign an Atletico starlet

As per the Mirror. Manchester United have completed a deal for 16-year-old teenager Alejandro Garnacho from Atletico Madrid. Garnacho is one of Atletico Madrid's 'Jewels' and attracted attention from both Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer.

Garnacho becomes Manchester United's third 'youth' deal this summer, with the club having already signed Marc Jurardo from Barcelona and Alvaro Fernandez from Real Madrid this summer.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always focused on developing youth at the club, giving debuts to the likes of Brandon Williams, Teden Mengi, Tahith Chong and break-out star Mason Greenwood.

Solskjaer is trying to restore the culture and tradition of promoting the club's youth products. United of late have produced a host of young talents through their system, with the majority of their first-team players coming from the club's development system.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Axel Tuanzebe, Andreas Pereira, Scott McTominay, Brandon Williams, Teden Mengi and James Garner are current Manchester United first-team players who were once a part of the club's youth system.

Manchester United's deal for Alejandro Garnacho is a signing for the future rather than the present

Alejandro Garnacho follows in the footsteps of idol Cristiano Ronaldo, with a move to Manchester United.

Alejandro Garnacho has named former Red Devil Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol. Ronaldo made a name for himself at Manchester United, where he won three league titles, a Champions League title and a Ballon d'Or award among other team and individual honours.

Garnacho will join Manchester United's youth system that is being managed by the club's former player Nicky Butt.

Manchester United have had a quiet transfer window this season, having only completed the signing of Donny Van de Beek from Ajax last week for €45 million. United have been linked all summer with a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and are also on the look out for a centre-half.

Manchester United in recent weeks have been linked with the likes of Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig, Sergio Reguillon of Sevilla and Douglas Costa of Juventus. However, the club has not been successful in any of these pursuits so far.

Signing exciting young talents like Garnacho is a positive news, but it might not be what the United faithful want to hear right now. Manchester United's fans have been crying out for the club to make big-money signings in the way that rivals Chelsea have done this summer.

With only a month left for the close of the ongoing transfer window, Solskjaer needs to sign more players to add depth and quality to his squad. A challenge for silverware will be expected this season after a positive end to last season, where United sealed a Champions League place on the last day of the season.