Reports: Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool show interest amid Antoine Griezmann exit rumors

According to Duncan Robinson of the Daily Star, Antoine Griezmann may be on his way out of Barcelona. Griezmann joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, in a deal worth €120 million. After a dismal season for Barcelona, in which Griezman put in a host of sub-par performances, the club may be looking to move him on.

Barcelona have had a host of players potentially heading out the exit door. Ivan Rakitic sealed a €1.5 million move to Sevilla last week, Suarez and his representatives have entered into negotiations with Juventus, and Arturo Vidal looks set to follow Suarez to Italy, with Inter Milan plotting a move for the Chilean.

Griezmann, who contributed only 9 league goals in 35 league appearances for Barcelona in the 2019-20 season, was reportedly told by Ronald Koeman that he was part of the manager's plans for next season.

With Messi announcing that he was to leave Barcelona this season, Koeman envisioned playing Antoine Griezmann in the 'Messi role' for Barcelona. Griezmann spent much of last season being played out of position, which led to his meagre goal tally.

Griezmann's future at Barcelona in doubt after just one season at the club

Antoine Griezmann's frustration at being played out of position may force him out of Barca.

The Frenchman, during his best years with Atletico and France, played as a No.10 or as a second striker. At Barcelona, Griezmann has played as either a winger or a No.9, since his preferred position is occupied by club-legend Messi.

Lionel Messi release a statement earlier this week, announcing that he would continue at Barcelona, at least till his contract runs out. Messi's representatives failed to find a way out of his mammoth €700 million release clause, which terminates any chance of another club signing the Argentine.

Antoine Griezmann's current predicament has put clubs all around Europe on red alert, with a host of Premier League clubs registering an interest in the forward.

Manchester United have shown interest in signing Antoine Griezmann in the past. Liverpool and Arsenal have also reportedly enquired about the 29-year-old's availability.

📰 — Antoine Griezmann's name continues to linger in the Premier League. Manchester Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal are all attentive if the Frenchman decides to leave Barcelona. [daily mail] pic.twitter.com/QP0gg7BXL5 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 6, 2020

Affordability may be a major problem faced by clubs interested in Griezmann since Barcelona would look to recoup a majority of the €120 million they splashed on Griezmann last year. Clubs all over the world have been working on tight budgets, making changes to their wage structure and pursuing cut price deals.

Antoine Griezmann's future may well lie at Barcelona, as Koeman stated that he values the former Atletico man's qualities and sees a future for him at Camp Nou. However, at 29, Griezmann may look to spend his best years at a club where he will get maximum playing time, in his preferred position.