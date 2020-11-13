Reports: Manchester United to beat Real Madrid to three signings in the summer

Manchester United could beat Real Madrid to signing three top-transfer targets, according to a report in UnitedInFocus. The three players mentioned in the report are Eduardo Camavinga, Erling Haaland, and Dayot Upamecano.

Camavinga, who is just 18-years-old, is considered one of the top prospects in world football, having already broken into the French national team. The midfielder reportedly has a 'verbal agreement' with the Spanish giants, as reported by the Express.

However, Manchester United have also been tracking the youngster for a while now. The club views the Rennes youngster as a long-term replacement for Paul Pogba.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are interested in the same players

Erling Haaland was close to joining the Red Devils before he chose to move to Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian, who has previously played under manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer, has hit the ground running in the Bundesliga and has scored 6 goals in 6 games in the league.

With talisman Karim Benzema not getting any younger and Luka Jovic failing to reach the heights expected of him, Zinedine Zidane will look to invest in a striker sooner rather than later. Haaland's goalscoring prowess could be the answer to the Zidane's problems.

Dayot Upamecano of Leipzig runs with the ball.

Manchester United have also been lacking a proper number 9 since the departure of Romelu Lukaku. Although Anthony Martial scored 23 goals last season, he is yet to get off the mark in the current Premier League campaign.

Dayot Upamecano, who recently played against Manchester United in the Champions League for RB Leipzig, is one of the most sought-after centre-backs in the world. The 22-year-old is known for his pace, ability to read the play and ability on the ball.

Upamecano, who signed a new contract with Leipzig last summer, could have his £40 million release clause activated next summer. A number of top clubs will be clamouring for his signature with Bayern Munich, PSG, Liverpool interested apart from United and Real Madrid.

Manchester United need defensive reinforcements, especially in centre-back areas after having struggled to keep the back door shut in the Premier League. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are looking to find a long term replacement for captain Sergio Ramos.