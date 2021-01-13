Reports: Manchester United cancelled plans to sign Kieran Trippier amidst uncertainty over gambling ban 

Manchester United reportedly shelved plans to sign Kieran Trippier over concerns about the result of his gambling investigation. The Red Devils were in the market for a right-back to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and reportedly turned to the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

However, a report by Manchester Evening News suggests Ole Gunnar Solskjeer cancelled the move over fears that the result of the investigation could come back guilty, leading to the player's ban.

The 30-year-old was eventually found guilty of providing insider information to a few friends, who subsequently made a profit on his transfer to the Spanish capital.

That went against rules regarding professional footballers and betting, which led to the imposition of a 10-week ban on Kieran Trippier from all footballing activities, as well as a £70,000 fine.

Kieran Trippier has been suspended for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 for breaching FA betting rules. Ban runs until February 28 and prevents him for playing for Atletico Madrid. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 23, 2020

It would have seen Kieran Tripper miss a significant chunk of the season, including some key matches, but Atletico Madrid launched an appeal that was granted by FIFA.

The right-back is now free to play for Los Colchoneros for the mean time; the England international provided an assist for Angel Correa's opener against Sevilla.

Manchester United currently find themselves short on the right flank in defence, as youngster Ethan Laird is out on loan with MK Dons while Brandon Williams is expected to leave this January.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah is poised to join Bayer Leverskusen in the coming weeks, and Diogo Dalot is on a season-long loan with AC Milan.

Manchester United are expected to turn their attention elsewhere although an attack-minded right-back might take priority, considering Wan-Bissaka's limitations. The 23-year-old has provided just one league assist for Manchester United this season, compared to the five provided by Kieran Tripper in the La Liga.

Tripper might relish a return to Manchester, having spent his formative years with Manchester City before going on to represent Barnsley, Burnley, and Tottenham.

He has 18 months left on his contract with Atletico Madrid but considering his importance to Diego Simeone's side, it is unlikely he would depart the Wanda Metropolitano before that.

Manchester United and their unlikely title charge

Manchester United are top of the Premier League table.

A second-half strike by Paul Pogba saw Manchester United top the Premier League table post-Christmas for the first time in eight years.

Team spirit 💯



📈 These numbers illustrate our improvement over the past 12 months...#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2021

It looked highly unlikely only a few weeks ago, but a recent upturn in fortune has seen Manchester United surge up to the league summit.

United face a potentially season-defining trip to Anfield this weekend, where a positive result for Solskjaer's side would see them consolidate their lead in what could be an intriguing title race.