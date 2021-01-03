Reports: Manchester United cool interest in Jadon Sancho in favour of Erling Haaland

Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in Jadon Sancho and have turned their attention to his club teammate Erling Haaland.

According to a report by The Mirror, the United hierarchy believe that signing Jadon Sancho is no longer of primary importance. They would rather focus their efforts in signing Haaland.

The Red Devils had made the England international their primary target last summer, but were put off by the asking price of £108 million by Borussia Dortmund.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had believed that the former Manchester City man was needed if Manchester United were to launch a title challenge. However, that is already happening without him.

A brilliant upturn in performance has seen United surge up the table to joint-top, and a victory over Liverpool later in January could send them clear at the summit.

By contrast, Sancho has failed to hit the heights of recent seasons and has been thoroughly outshone by Haaland at the Westfalenstadion.

The Norway international has been a revelation since joining Dortmund last year and already has 33 goals from just 32 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

Manchester United had initially sought to sign him while he was still with RB Salzburg, but they lost out to BVB in the race for his signature.

The club hierarchy believe they would be in a better position to sign him next summer and would rather pursue the 20-year-old than Jadon Sancho.

Haaland is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and in his absence, Dortmund have struggled to get going, leading to the sack of Lucien Favre.

Manchester United and their unforeseen title charge

Manchester United

The season started on a disappointing note for Manchester United, as a 3-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace was followed by an embarrassing 6-1 thrashing by Tottenham.

At that point, talks of a title charge seemed far-fetched and there were loud calls for Solskjaer to be relieved of his duties.

However, the club have since turned the tide and are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run that has propelled them up the table.

The in-form Bruno Fernandez has led their charge on the field, with the Portugal international nothing short of a revelation since joining Manchester United last year.

Although these are still early days in the season, the Red Devils have shown enough promise to mount a title race. If they can keep the momentum going, they might just end their eight-year Premier League drought come May.