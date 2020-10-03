Reports: Manchester United eye Lucas Ocampos as Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele alternative

According to ESPN, Manchester United are considering a move for Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos, as an alternative to Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele.

Manchester United have reportedly made 'extensive checks' regarding the Argentine winger with ESPN claiming that Sevilla would be open to selling Ocampos if their £36.2 million asking price is met.

Manchester United made the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, their number one priority this summer, but have failed to meet Dortmund's £108 million valuation of the winger.

Manchester United reportedly had a £91.3 million bid for Jadon Sancho turned down by Dortmund this week, and are reportedly ready to put an end to their chase of the former Manchester City youth-product after a statement made by Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc.

Zorc was quoted saying," We have communicated with Manchester United in the past, of course. But everything that can be said on the subject has already been said by us. That will not change in the next three days."

In recent weeks, Manchester United have also explored the possibility of signing Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele. It is understood that Dembele has been convinced to join Manchester United by his France teammate and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

However, Manchester United are seeking to sign Dembele on a one-year loan deal, whilst Barcelona are only interested in an outright sale. Manchester United are rumoured to have tabled an opening offer of €50 million for Dembele, but Barcelona are said to want more.

Seville v FC Internazionale - UEFA Europa League Final

With only 2 days to go in the transfer window, Manchester United are growing increasingly desperate to add new faces to their squad, and have now moved their focus to Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos.

Lucas Ocampos joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 for an undisclosed fee from Marseille and was one of the key players in Sevilla's Europa League triumph last season. Ocampos enjoyed a successful season with Sevilla last season, scoring 17 goals and registering five assists in 44 appearances for his team.

It is claimed that Manchester United have been impressed by Ocampos' versatility and ability to play in a variety of roles across the front line, and are looking to make an offer for the Argentine.

Sevilla are reportedly open to the idea of selling Ocampos if their £36 million valuation of Ocampos is met, which would prove to be a much cheaper option for Manchester United than the signing of Jadon Sancho or Ousmane Dembele.