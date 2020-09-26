According to the Mirror, Manchester United are looking to sign Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig this summer. United are reportedly lining up a £40 million bid for Upamecano, as they look to shore up their defence.

Manchester United have made only one signing this summer, Donny Van de Beek from Ajax. The Red Devils have been linked with a host of talent, mainly focusing their efforts on their top target Jadon Sancho, but have failed to get any deals over the line.

United lost their first game of the 2020-21 Premier League season at home to Crystal Palace, which has only intensified the pressure on Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the Manchester United hierarchy, to get some deals over the line before the October 5th transfer deadline.

In a recent twitter poll, Manchester United fans voted signing a centre back as the club's top priority this season. United have thus far wasted the transfer window chasing the likes of Sancho, and are now left with less than 10 days to make additions to a squad that lacks options upfront, or at the back.

Dayot Upamecano has spoken about his future and confirmed transfer talks #mufc https://t.co/TySsvxxacA — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) September 24, 2020

Manchester United keen to add centre half this summer and have identified Dayot Upamecano as their new target

1. FC Nürnberg v RB Leipzig - DFB Cup: First Round

Dayot Upamecano reportedly has a clause in his RB Leipzig contract that will allow him to leave the club next summer for £40 million. Manchester United, however, are interested in signing Upamecano immediately.

Upamecano has not ruled out a move to the Premier League. Speaking to French outlet Telefoot, Upamecano was quoted as saying: "As I said, for now I am focused on Leipzig and I will continue to play for Leipzig. And then we'll see. You never know what can happen in a football season."

At just 21-years-old, Upamecano has made 84 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig, and has been capped three times by France. Upamecano played a key role in Leipzig's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, with his performances catching the eyes of a host of top European teams.

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United 'must sell' before moving for Dayot Upamecano #MUFChttps://t.co/rY9RZelYVC pic.twitter.com/d4N4NWqwJz — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) September 21, 2020

Dayot Upamecano would fit the bill of the type of player that Manchester United are trying to sign this transfer window. Upamecano is young, fast, physical, and has the potential to grow into one of the best centre backs in the game.

Manchester United do, however, face a race against time to get a deal over the line for Upamecano. They will face some resistance from RB Leipzig once they begin negotiations for their star player.

Manchester United will need to move on some of their fringe players to make space for the signing of Upamecano. Manchester United currently have 7 senior centre backs in the squad. Chris Smalling has been linked with a move to AS Roma, and Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo have been told that they can leave.