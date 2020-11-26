Reports: Manchester United eyeing Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen

Manchester United are interested in bringing Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen back to the Premier League, according to reports. The Red Devils have been frequently heavily liked with the Danish midfielder in the last few years, but Eriksen instead opted to move to the Nerazzurri in January earlier this year.

The Dane rose to prominence under the tutelage of Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur and was considered one of the best creative midfielders in Europe less than a year ago.

Eriksen’s consistency at Spurs made him an attractive prospect for some of the biggest clubs around Europe’s top leagues, including Manchester United.

The Dane's future at Spurs was in doubt even before Jose Mourinho arrived at the club last year. Despite the Portuguese manager’s best efforts to keep him at the club, Eriksen made the move to the Serie A and joined Antonio Conte’s project at Inter. However, it has been all downhill for the former Tottenham midfielder ever since.

The Dane played 26 games for Iner Milan in the second half of last season, scoring four goals. This season, Eriksen has made seven appearances for the Italian side so far but has struggled to adjust to Conte’s system. Manchester United are reportedly ready to take advantage of the situation.

Solskjaer wants to play Eriksen as a deep-lying midfielder at Manchester United

Eriksen has struggled for form since moving to Inter Milan.

Eriksen’s Inter Milan dream has turned into a nightmare and Manchester United’s interest might be a breath of fresh air for the Dane. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is apparently interested in adding a deep-lying playmaker to the squad and sees Eriksen as the perfect fit.

Interestingly, the player himself is open to a return to the Premier League, with England being his preferred destination at the moment. Eriksen is keen to end his tryst with Inter Milan and return to the league where he enjoyed unprecedented success a few years ago.

Advertisement

Even though Manchester United remain interested in the player, a move to Old Trafford might not be as straightforward as it may first appear.

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has suggested Christian Eriksen can leave in January - less than a year after joining from Tottenham. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 22, 2020

The Red Devils are already stacked in the creative midfield area, with Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, and Donny van de Beek currently fighting for a place in the team. The Portuguese is one of the first players in Solskjaer’s team list, and Eriksen will have a hard time dislodging him from the Manchester United starting eleven.

Christian Eriksen could have a big decision to make...👀 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 23, 2020

Pogba’s imminent departure could potentially create an opening in the squad, but Eriksen would have to play a deeper role in midfield than he is accustomed to if the move to Old Trafford materializes.