Manchester United: Fans, club legends indicate centre-back as transfer priority

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United fans have voted through a twitter poll to indicate their preferences for the club's transfer business. Fans want the club to sign a new centre-back, their top priority as the transfer deadline day approaches.

8,271 fans voted on twitter with 62 percent voting for the signing of a new centre-back as Manchester United's top priority.

Manchester United began their 2020-21 Premier League season in abysmal fashion, with a 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace. Ed Woodward, the Manchester United chief executive, and the club's board have received heavy criticismfor their transfer business so far. The club has failed to sign their top transfer targets, or even any alternatives.

Manchester United finished the 2019-20 Premier League season in third place, with 66 points, sealing automatic qualification to the Champions League. The Red Devils seemed like they had taken a step forward under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season. But with the lack of transfer activity so far, fans fear they may have taken two steps backward.

Manchester United have only made one signing this summer, signing Donny Van de Beek from Ajax. United have been linked with a host of players, but reportedly focused all their efforts into signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Gary Neville: Signing a top quality defender this summer must be the priority for Manchester United

Gary Neville thinks United should sign a centre-back as priority

After United's match with Crystal Palace, Manchester United legend Gary Neville also highlighted the need for a new defensive singing. According to Neville, Jadon Sancho should not be a priority.

Neville was quoted as saying, "You can talk about Jadon Sancho all you like, but until they get a centre-back in that can run and defend one-on-one, you're never going to win the league."

"They are not going to win the league with that centre-back pairing. They have to get a mobile, quick, dominant centre back in alongside Lindelof or Maguire", said Neville.

Manchester United priority: left back and right winger. Possible also a CB. Tonight #MUFC have been in contact again with Alex Telles agents. He will push to leave Porto on next few days. Man Utd are monitoring and considering an opening bid. There’s also another option as LB. 🔴 https://t.co/PYVtS8GKbR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Victor Lindelof has come in for heavy criticism in recent months, and was arguably at fault for two of Crystal Palace's three goals on Saturday. Manchester United have Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones waiting in the wings, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown faith in the pairing of Lindelof and Maguire.

Chris Smalling is reportedly close to a move to Serie A, but is currently on United's books. Smalling has had a fantastic season with AS Roma, and could be the internal solution to United's defensive problems.

Eric Bailly has the potential to be a top quality centre-back, but has been erratic with his performances, and failed to maintain fitness during his time at United.

Manchester United seem to be heading to another deadline day where they may be forced to make a panic buy. United fans have been frustrated and angered by the club's inability to make the right decision, or attract the right players. The Manchester United faithful will expect a reaction from the club hierarchy after their poor start to the new campaign.