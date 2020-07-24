According to Fichajes, Manchester United and Inter Milan are exploring the possibility of a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Ivan Perisic. Both players are currently out on loan but look set to return to their parent clubs after the end of the current campaign.

While Sanchez left Manchester United to join Inter on loan last summer, Perisic made a similar move from the Serie A outfit to Bayern Munich. Despite showing flashes of brilliance at the Allianz Arena, Perisic is unlikely to sign for the Bavarian giants permanently.

Ivan Perišić has no future at Bayern & is expected to return to Inter in August. However, the Croatian will not stay at Inter either. The Italian club is working on a swap deal with Manchester United for Alexis Sánchez. Tottenham are also interested in Perišić [@FT_Redaktion] pic.twitter.com/DXp4IZPiY0 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 23, 2020

In the case of Sanchez, the Chilean has looked rejuvenated under Antonio Conte and is reportedly eager to leave Manchester United permanently.

The Red Devils are also desperate to offload him in the upcoming transfer window, as they look to get one of their highest earners off the wage bill.

Sanchez desperate to seal Manchester United exit this summer

Alexis Sanchez has not repaid Manchester United's faith in him

The two clubs are reportedly discussing the idea of the swap deal and the deal could make sense for both parties. Manchester United were interested in Perisic in the summer of 2018, as Jose Mourinho looked to agree a big-money deal with Inter for the winger.

However, the deal didn't come to fruition, as Manchester United were unwilling to cede to the Nerazzurri's demands at the time. In the current climate, a swap deal could be an enticing option for both sides, as they look to get inventive in the transfer market due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Red Devils could rekindle their interest in Perisic and the deal would also ensure that Sanchez would be off their wage bill. Additionally, the Croatian international's versatility could make him a good option for Manchester United, as they look to add more depth to their squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that his club will look to strengthen their squad in the coming months and have been linked with big-money moves for Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish.

Manchester United have the resources to land a couple of massive signings this summer and it remains to be seen if they get their hands on their top targets.

