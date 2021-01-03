Reports: Manchester United and Liverpool ready to rival Chelsea for Declan Rice’s signature

Chelsea may no longer have a free run at West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, with Manchester United and Liverpool both entering the race to sign the Englishman.

According to Mirror, the Blues are set to face stiff competition from the Red Devils as well as the Reds for Rice. In fact, rumours claim Manchester City are also eager to bring him to the Etihad. The Hammers midfielder is a long-term target for Frank Lampard, who failed in an attempt to bring him to Stamford Bridge earlier in the summer.

The former Chelsea player was released from the club at the age of 14, a decision the Blues have lived to regret. Rice has turned into one of the best defensive midfielders in the league at Upton Park and promises to get even better with time.

The 21-year-old’s performances have caught the eye of Manchester United and Liverpool, which could make it harder for the Blues to get their man.

Chelsea are expected to return for the Englishman in the winter window but face a battle to secure his services.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admires Rice and sees him as a potential replacement for the aging Nemanja Matic. However, Manchester United are more likely to wait till the summer before attempting a move for the player.

Liverpool and Manchester City, however, have both seen their midfield overrun this season and are aware that Rice could be the answer to their problems.

Declan Rice might be the most technical DM in the world in terms of what he can do with the ball and how efficient he is with it — Harry Brooks (@HB_HeadCoach) January 1, 2021

Interestingly, West Ham United have been contacted by all four clubs with inquiries for the player, but the Hammers are desperate to keep hold of their star player at the moment.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United will be hoping Declan Rice does not sign a contract extension

Chelsea remain the favorites to secure Declan Rice’s signature at the moment and are also the most eager to acquire him.

The Hammers are currently attempting to extend Rice's contract until the summer of 2026. That would be a massive blow to the Blues and would also disrupt Manchester United and Liverpool’s plans.

Declan Rice so strong again. 4 interceptions, 3 tackles, wasn’t dribbled past once, a big chance created & once again captained his side to a good result vs a good side.



Just 21 yrs old 🤯 — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 1, 2021

However, even if West Ham fail with their attempts to tie the player down to a new deal, they will still demand a huge fee for the Englishman.

Any player courted by Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool is bound to be expensive, but it is safe to assume that young Declan Rice is worth his potentially enormous price tag.