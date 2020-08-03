Create
Reports: Manchester United make massive breakthrough in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are preparing for an important transfer window
Manchester United are preparing for an important transfer window
Modified 03 Aug 2020, 11:50 IST
News
According to Bild, Manchester United have made a crucial breakthrough in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho.

Although the two clubs have not agreed a fee for the English, reports suggest that Dortmund are willing to accept €70m up front provided the entire cost of the operation amounts to €120m.

Manchester United have also devised a plan for the same, as they aim to meet that figure with two instalments after the initial fee of €70m. Bild have elaborated on the matter and claimed that the Red Devils are offering to pay €30m in 2020, with the remaining €20m set to be paid in the summer of 2021.

The two clubs are still locked in talks and are edging closer to an agreement, as Sancho looks set to complete his long-awaited move to Old Trafford.

Dortmund will not budge on their valuation of the player but are reportedly willing to accept Manchester United's improvised offer, as they prepare to cash in on their prized asset.

Jadon Sancho is expected to seal a move to Manchester United this summer
Jadon Sancho is expected to seal a move to Manchester United this summer

After a stunning season with Dortmund, Sancho looks set to depart the club and take the next step to further his development. With 20 goals and assists apiece in all competitions, the 20-year-old took European football by storm and established himself as one of the biggest matchwinners in the game.

Manchester United have courted Sancho for over 12 months now and are finally preparing to land him in the coming weeks. The Red Devils are set to take part in the knockout stages of the Europa League this month and are expected to work diligently behind the scenes to land their top target.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full season at the club resulted in a respectable third-place finish for the Red Devils, as they overcame an underwhelming start to secure a Champions League berth.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window proved to be a masterstroke and Manchester United will look to build on it with a few top-class additions this summer.

Aside from Sancho, the likes of Jack Grealish and Gabriel Magalhaes have also been linked with moves to Old Trafford this summer.

