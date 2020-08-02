Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was pulling no punches with his assessment of Arthur, who has agreed to join Juventus at the end of the season. The Brazilian sealed a controversial move to the Bianconeri in June in a deal that is set to see Juve midfielder Miralem Pjanic travel in the opposite direction.

Arthur has barely featured for Barcelona after formally completing his transfer. However, in recent weeks, the midfielder returned to Brazil and told the club that he would not play for them again.

Bartomeu: "Arthur's transfer to Juventus started with him. He explained to us that he had an offer; we were unable to meet it. So he decided to leave, and set the transfer in motion." https://t.co/zY616K59s1 — total Barça (@totalBarca) August 1, 2020

Speaking to Spanish publication Sport, Bartomeu did not hold back with his comments, as he launched an astonishing attack on the Barcelona midfielder.

"What Arthur has done shows a lack of respect for his team-mates because the team wants to do well in the Champions League"

"It is not logical that playing for such an important title, a player decides to remove himself. It is unjustifiable and totally incomprehensible."

"We reached the agreement that until the Champions League ended he would continue playing for Barca, both in the league and in the Champions League. He is a player who has a certain importance in the team and who could help us."

Barcelona president slams Arthur's "unacceptable act of indiscipline"

Arthur will join Juventus at the end of the season

Bartomeu suggested that Arthur could be slapped with a hefty fine for his actions, as his Barcelona dream continues to crumble in front of him.

Sport shed further light on these claims, as it was reported that the Brazilian could be slapped with the biggest fine in the club's illustrious history.

Barcelona are set to face Napoli in the Champions League later this month and they will have to do so without Arthur, who according to Bartomeu, refused to return from his mini vacation.

"But he did not appear from the return of the mini-vacations. It is an unacceptable act of indiscipline. And that is why we have opened a file for him, because there is no argument to justify his absence."

"He called and said, 'I will not return, I will stay in Brazil'. It is his decision. No one has given him permission."

The 23-year-old Barcelona career looks set to end in the worst possible manner and seems to have already played his last game for the club.

In the coming weeks, the Blaugrana will look to finish their season strongly after surrendering the La Liga title to Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi and co take on Napoli in the round of 16 second leg later this month and have a 1-0 lead to protect.

