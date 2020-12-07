Manchester United will sell Paul Pogba next summer, according to Corriere dello Sport. Pogba was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the past few transfer windows, but the Frenchman stayed put after signing a one-year contract extension with the club last season.

Paul Pogba's performances on the pitch have been largely inconsistent since joining United, with the 27-year-old showing flashes of his brilliance but failing to replicate those performances on a regular basis.

He has often been the scapegoat at Manchester United, and has come in for much criticism in recent years from fans and pundits for his antics on and off the field.

The Red Devils, however, opted to agree a one-year extension in his contract, which will now expire in 2022. Reports suggest that Pogba will be sold next summer.

"Pogba was a great player at Juventus who showed unprecedented growth margins...but at Manchester United it has resoundingly stopped."



Manchester United star Paul Pogba could be sold next summer with Real Madrid and Juventus rumored to be interested

Corriere dello Sport has claimed that Manchester United opted to activate the extension in order to avoid losing Pogba on a free transfer at the end of this season.

Manchester United would ideally want Pogba to renew his contract, so that they receive maximum value whenever he is sold.

The report suggests that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants Pogba at the Spanish capital, and Italian giants Juventus are also considering a move for their former star.

'We all care for Paul Pogba here'



Pogba was injured for majority of the 2019-20 season, but found his form after the lockdown. His partnership with Bruno Fernandes helped Manchester United end the season in third place, sealing qualification to the Champions League.

Pogba has, however, failed to replicate that form and has endured a poor start to the 2020-21 season. He has often been left on the bench by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has preferred to play the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay alongside Bruno Fernandes, due to their defensive capabilities.

Pogba is currently the second highest earner at Old Trafford, earning £15-million-a-year in wages.

The midfielder's wages could be a stumbling point for any potential suitors, but a move away from Manchester United in the near future seems likely.