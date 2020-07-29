According to BILD via Daily Mail, Manchester United are preparing to launch a second bid to sign Jadon Sancho after seeing their £89 million offer get rejected by Borussia Dortmund earlier this week.

The Red Devils have made Sancho their top target this summer, who reportedly has a price tag of £109 million. Dortmund are in no pressure to sell their prized asset but have indicated that they will begin negotiations with any club that is willing to match their asking price.

Jadon @Sanchooo10 2019/2020 | Goals | Assists | Skills | 4K HD | The Movie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/twKV5nAKyi — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 22, 2020

Sancho is one of the most sought-after attackers in world football and is keen on a move to Manchester United this summer.

With 17 goals and 16 assists to his name in the 2019-20 Bundesliga season, the 20-year-old was one of the standout players in Germany and could return to the Premier League in the coming months.

Manchester United target spending spree to complete Sancho and Grealish deals

Jadon Sancho is expected to move to Manchester United this summer

Borussia Dortmund begin team training for the forthcoming season this week and Sancho is expected to join the rest of his teammates. Manchester United are desperate to land the Englishman but the two sides are reportedly no closer to agreeing on a transfer fee as things stand.

Aside from Sancho, Manchester United have also been linked with a big-money move for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish. The attacking midfielder played a starring role and spearheaded his side in their quest to avoid the drop in the Premier League with a series of eye-catching performances.

After a stellar league campaign with his boyhood club, the Villa captain is expected to move on this summer, with Manchester United leading the race to secure his signature as things stand.

Jack Grealish has also been linked with a switch to Old Trafford this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side produced a stunning showing in the second half of the season to finish third in the Premier League.

After the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window, Manchester United looked like a different side altogether and went unbeaten in the Premier League for 14 games to secure a Champions League spot.

How much is Jack Grealish worth this summer? 💰 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 28, 2020

The Red Devils are expected to splash the cash this summer and it remains to be seen if they agree a deal for Sancho in the coming weeks.

