Reports: Manchester United preparing to sign Paul Pogba replacement next summer

Manchester United are preparing for life without Paul Pogba. According to reports, the Red Devils have identified Eduardo Camavinga as the ideal replacement for Pogba and have even initiated efforts to sign the Rennes wonderkid. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already made nine signings since taking charge at Manchester United.

The United manager signed Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Daniel James from Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Swansea in the summer of 2019. Bruno Fernandes made the move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January of this year, followed by Odion Ighalo - on loan - from Shanghai Shenhua.

The Red Devils invested in Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, and Facundo Pellistri this summer while Amad Dialo is scheduled to join the club in January. However, the Manchester United hierarchy are aware that if they are to reach the heights they did during Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign, they need more reinforcements.

The Rennes star is a player that the Red Devils rate very highly and wish to add to their squad. It now appears that Manchester United have put a process in place that will enable them to sign Camavinga next summer.

Manchester United also want Erling Haaland next summer

Bringing the youngster to Old Trafford might not be easy as Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Camavinga. It is here that Manchester United could use the Pogba situation to their advantage. By allowing the Frenchman to leave for the Santiago Bernabeu, the Red Devils could get a free run at the Rennes prodigy.

The Ligue 1 side have attempted to extend Camavinga’s stay at the club, but the 18-year-old is eager to leave. The player’s current contract runs out in 2022, which means that Manchester United could strike a bargain deal for the youngster next summer.

Allowing Pogba to fulfil his dream move to Real Madrid could also help Manchester United gain grounds in their pursuit of Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is still at the top of Solsjaer’ wishlist and the United manager is desperate to see his countryman at Old Trafford.

Because both players are managed by Mino Raiola, the Red Devils’ potential decision to let the Frenchman leave for Madrid could help soften the superagent’s stance on the Norwegian. However, Haaland is also on Real Madrid's radar, so things could still get interesting in the January window.

If Manchester United do manage to get both Haaland and Camavinga, it will certainly make them a far better side, even with the departure of Pogba. It appears that the future of these three men is intertwined, so we have to wait and see how the story unfolds.