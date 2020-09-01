According to reports in the English media, Premier League giants Manchester United are ready to sell two of their star midfielders to bring Ajax prodigy Donny van de Beek to the club. The Red Devils have been linked with the Dutch midfielder for the past several weeks and have reportedly finalised several aspects of the deal.

Manchester United has experienced a stunning renaissance under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian manager has a specific vision for the club and his exploits in the transfer market have had a positive impact on a relatively young Manchester United squad.

Van de Beek to Man United, here we go! Man Utd tonight as expected have sent their official bid and Ajax just accepted without any negotiation. Agreement reached for €40m + add ons. Paperworks and medicals on next week. 🔴 #MUFC



Donny van de Beek is one of the most expensive midfield talents in Europe at the moment and Manchester United is set to shell out over €40 million to bring the Dutch sensation to Old Trafford.

Manchester United's financial clout has been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the club may have to sell some of its stars to afford a move for Donny van de Beek.

Manchester United is ready to sacrifice Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira for Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek has been brilliant this season

Donny van de Beek has been one of the best players in the Eredivisie this season. The Dutch midfielder has led the charge for Ajax and has taken up a leadership role in the absence of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. Van de Beek scored 8 goals and picked up 5 assists in the Dutch top flight and has been the creative fulcrum of his side.

Van de Beek was also an important part of Ajax's excellent 2018-19 Champions League campaign. The Manchester United target is only 23 years of age and has developed into a complete midfielder under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag.

🗣"They are getting an £80m player for half the price" @SkyKaveh on Donny van de Beek moving to Manchester United pic.twitter.com/GrDmuq3Lnj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 1, 2020

Manchester United struggled due to a distinct lack of midfield creativity at the start of the 2019-20 season. The arrival of Bruno Fernandes, however, transformed the Red Devils into a potent attacking force and has allowed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to build a team that can challenge the best sides in the Premier League.

The acquisition of Donny van de Beek will certainly add to Manchester United's fleet of talented midfielders but is likely to spell the end of Jesse Lingard's career at Old Trafford. The English midfielder scored only one goal in the 2019-20 season and is likely to leave Manchester United in the coming weeks.

Andreas Pereira has also failed to impress the Manchester United fanbase and his time at the club is also likely to come to an end. Donny van de Beek is one of the best midfield talents in the world and the likes of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira will find their first-team prospects at an all-time low should they stay at Manchester United.

Jesse Lingard may have to leave Manchester United

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table and exceeded expectations in the final stages of the domestic season. The Red Devils endured disappointing semi-final defeats in the FA Cup and the Europa League and are looking to bolster their squad and compete on all fronts next season.

Manchester United has qualified for the Champions League and will need to improve its squad depth to provide Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with the options he needs to win silverware at the club. The signing of Ajax star Donny van de Beek is a definitive step in the right direction.

