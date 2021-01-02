Reports: Manchester United reject Juventus offer for Paul Pogba swap deal

Manchester United have reportedly rejected an offer proposed by Juventus for the swap of Paul Pogba.

The Serie A champions have long been touted as a potential destination for the midfielder, with Pogba having spent an illustrious four years at Juventus between 2012 and 2016.

According to a report by Italian media outfit Calciomercato, Juventus offered Douglas Costa and Aaron Ramsey to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba.

Aaron Ramsey spent over a decade in the Premier League with Arsenal, but had a poor fitness record at the Emirates. He has struggled for form and consistency since making the switch to the Serie A.

Douglas Costa was unable to make a mark at Juventus and is currently on loan with Bayern Munich, where he still plays as a backup option to the likes of Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Leroy Sane.

Pogba's tenure at Manchester United is seemingly nearing an end following comments by his agent, and Juventus have been putting plans in place to re-sign the World Cup winner. Juve's current financial situation makes it hard for them to part with a large amount of cash.

Manchester United, however, will likely insist on a cash purchase next summer before the 27-year-old's contract expires in 2022.

The Paul Pogba, Manchester United, and Juventus triangle

Pogba represented Juventus in the past

Paul Pogba came through the Manchester United academy, but departed as a teenager in 2012 when he saw that his prospects for first-team football at Old Trafford were slim.

Juventus signing him on a free transfer ranks as one of the best pieces of transfer business in recent history. He returned to United four years later in a world-record move as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Paul Pogba's stock has considerably fallen since then, as a mixture of inconsistency and off-field distractions have ensured that Manchester United have not gotten the best of him in almost five years.

A return to Juventus might represent the best step for him, although Real Madrid have also been named as a potential destination.