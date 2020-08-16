Reports: Manchester United set to sell 5 players in the transfer window

According to several reports in the English media, Manchester United is intent on rejuvenating its squad in the upcoming transfer window and has put as many as five players up for sale. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been vocal about Manchester United's ambitions and is starting to make decisions in the transfer market.

Manchester United completed negotiations with German club Werder Bremen earlier today and have sent promising youngster Tahith Chong to the Bundesliga on loan. If reports are to be believed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also planned the departures of several Manchester United stars.

ℹ️ @TahithC has joined Werder Bremen on loan for the 2020/21 season.



Good luck, Tahith! 🤞#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 16, 2020

Manchester United wants to revamp its squad for the Premier League next year and is reportedly set to offload several stars to raise funds for new player acquisitions. The Red Devils exceeded expectations under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and will look to build on their success.

Manchester United also has a massive wage bill and the player departures will also ease the financial pressure on the club. Solskjaer has specific plans for each position in his team next season and will have to work with Ed Woodward to meet his objectives.

Manchester United is set to sell Chris Smalling and Jesse Lingard to revamp the squad

Manchester United wants to sell many senior players

Manchester United got off to a slow start this season but experienced an extraordinary renaissance after the Premier League restart and managed to finish in the third place in the Premier League.

According to the media, Jesse Lingard is set to leave the club after a disappointing season. The midfielder has managed only one goal this season and has found himself on the fringes of the squad for most of the year.

Manchester United is also set to sell Chris Smalling and is currently in the market for defensive reinforcements. Smalling had an excellent season on loan at AS Roma but is not the preferred choice at centre-back at Manchester United.

Which clubs should look at buying Jesse Lingard from Manchester United? | #MUFC https://t.co/2KuXhl22MR — Off The Ball (@offtheball) August 8, 2020

Marcos Rojo's time at Manchester United has been riddled with injuries. The Argentine defender has failed to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and will probably have to look for a new club in the upcoming transfer window.

Andreas Pereira has also reportedly been put up for sale by Manchester United. The midfielder was underwhelming during his stint in Manchester United's starting eleven and has been usurped by the impressive Bruno Fernandes. With Fernandes firing on all cylinders, Andreas Pereira is unlikely to find playing time with Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bruno Fernandes has been excellent this season

Phil Jones has also been added to a prospective list of departures and has not found a place in Manchester United's starting eleven this season. With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof nailing down their places in the side, Manchester United is likely to sell most of the other centre-backs in its squad.

The Red Devils have been impressive in the Europa League this season and eased past FC Copenhagen last week. Manchester United will have to overcome a strong Sevilla side tonight to book a place in the Europa League final.

