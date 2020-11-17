Reports: Manchester United sponsors want Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford

Manchester United sponsors Chevrolet to want Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford, according to reports. The Portuguese Superstar, who is currently with Juventus, is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United as a 17-year-old in the summer of 2003 and was immediately handed the iconic No. 7 shirt by Sir Alex Ferguson. The Portuguese did not just live up to the weight of the legendary shirt, he even added to its grace and legacy during his time at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first-ever Portuguese player to play for the Premier League side, but that was only the start of his story at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese won a cupboard full of trophies with the Red Devils, and also lifted the first of his five Ballon d’Ors as a Manchester United player. It was at Old Trafford that the world first took notice of the player who would capture the imagination of football fans for years.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally departed the Premier League giants in 2009 and went on to achieve greater heights, first at Real Madrid and recently at Juventus. However, the romanticism of a return to his roots at Old Trafford continues to linger to this day.

Manchester United would benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the club

Fans never stop singing songs about the Portuguese at Old Trafford.

It now appears that Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return to Manchester United is being encouraged by the club's shirt sponsors Chevrolet. The car manufacturers are likely enticed by the financial aspects of the Portuguese footballer’s return to Old Trafford.

The Juventus man is still among the most famous footballers in the world at the moment, with his celebrity status only matched by the outstanding Lionel Messi. Ronaldo continues to be a bankable star, who, even at 35 years of age, continues to be one of the most talked-about players in the game.

As such, the American company is ready to entertain his return to Manchester United, and are also willing to back the club financially if required. Cristiano Ronaldo has a salary worthy of his iconic status, costing Juventus around €30m per year.

The Serie A giants are ready to offload him to reduce their wage bill, with Manchester United and PSG being the only two clubs who can afford his wages.

For Manchester United fans, however, Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential return to Old Trafford would be the only cure to ease the hurt of his departure years ago. It would be the ideal swansong for the lanky boy who came, saw, and conquered hearts and trophies with equal ease at Manchester.