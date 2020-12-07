Reports: Manchester United sponsors want Cristiano Ronaldo transfer next summer

According to reports, Manchester United's shirt sponsors Chevrolet are plotting Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational return to Old Trafford. The Portuguese left the Red Devils in 2009 after spending six seasons at the Theatre of Dreams.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United coincided with one of the most successful spells in the club’s history. The Portuguese won countless trophies and left the club with 118 goals from 292 appearances. The nervy teenager who arrived at the club went on to become one of the greatest athletes in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s meteoric rise continued after he moved to the La Liga. While he was lethal at Manchester United, he became unstoppable during his time at Real Madrid. The Portuguese spent a glorious decade with the Spanish giants before leaving for Turin in the summer of 2018.

Ronaldo instantly became a key figure for Juventus, with his age-defying performances mesmerizing football fans in Italy and around the world.

FACT: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Averaging a goal every 58.5 Minutes In Serie A this



Definition of Efficiency, Truly Ageing like a fine Wine 🐐 pic.twitter.com/d9XxTjQqRO — Wonaldo (@Madridi7ii) December 6, 2020

The player continues to be an iconic figure in world football and the brand that he has developed off the pitch cannot be ignored. This could be one of the main reasons Chevrolet want the player back at Old Trafford next summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United could transform Chevrolet’s fortunes

Cristiano Ronaldo has been sensational for Juventus.

Despite the Portuguese’s fantastic impact at Turin, Juventus are open to selling the player next summer. The Serie A side have not been immune to the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and they could be looking to ease their books by offloading the former Manchester United man.

President Agnelli representing this amazing club in this historical moment in my carreer. Special thanks to the squad back there: I couldn’t do it without your help, guys! Let’s go! All together for all our big goals this season! Fino Alla Fine! pic.twitter.com/XQg7BovXRz — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 5, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer at Turin and presently earns €31m a year at Juventus. With news of his imminent departure doing the rounds, Manchester United have been linked with the player once again.

It appears that club sponsors Chevrolet are also warming up to the idea of Cristiano Ronaldo rolling back the years at Old Trafford. The American car manufacturers are particularly enticed by the steep rise of Juventus' shirt sponsors Jeep after Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Turin.

Chevrolet are hoping that the Portuguese’s arrival at Manchester United could have a similar impact on their fortunes. The automobile giants are said to be ready to help the Red Devils bring their prodigal son home.