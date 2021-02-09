Reports: Manchester United star generating interest from three clubs - Reports 

Manchester United ace Paul Pogba has been in phenomenal form of late, even though his future at the club remains in doubt. The Frenchman could have quite a few options to choose from when he decides to choose his next destination.

According to Sport Witness, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus are all interested in the Manchester United star. Pogba, though, is said to have his heart set on a return to Turin.

The Frenchman’s much-publicized return to Old Trafford has hardly gone according to plan. Pogba has, for the most part, failed to fulfill his potential in Manchester United colours and his match-winning performances have been too few and far in between.

This season though, buoyed by the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, Pogba has looked a lot closer to his older self. He was unfortunate to pick up an injury against Everton and perhaps Manchester United could have secured a win had the Frenchman stayed on the field.

However, it is also true that Pogba is edging towards an Old Trafford exit, with his current contract due to expire in the summer of 2022. If Manchester United ultimately fail to tie him down to a new deal, Pogba will have three clubs to choose from. Leaving Old Trafford, though, might not be as straightforward as expected.

As Paul Pogba is unfortunately out injured, it’s Donny Van De Beek’s time to shine. pic.twitter.com/joqaZkRanG — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) February 8, 2021

There is absolutely no noise coming out of Madrid regarding a potential move for Pogba. PSG, on the other hand, have made Lionel Messi their top priority and also have to deal with contract renewals for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, Juventus will need to raise a considerable amount of funds to finance the move.

Paul Pogba remains indispensable for Manchester United

Paul Pogba

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola, who has been a nuisance for Manchester United in recent times, has also gone quiet. This could hint that a move away from the Premier League giants might not be as easy as initially expected. Despite all the commotion, Pogba has allowed his football to do the talking and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves all the credit for handling a complex situation with poise.

Solskjær: "Of course, Paul [Pogba] has been very important for us and we're not going to take any risks. [So it is] A few weeks definitely." #mulive [mu] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 8, 2021

The Norwegian has been adamant about the Frenchman's importance to his team, and Manchester United are already reaping the benefits of their manager’s belief in their star midfielder.

The Red Devils are currently second in the Premier League and also remain in contention for the FA Cup as well as the Europa League. Any chance of silverware, though, might depend on Pogba continuing his stellar form for his current club.