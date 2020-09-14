According to a report published by the Telegraph, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to stop pursuing Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho and is now focussing his attention on Croatian winger Ivan Perisic.

Manchester United have improved over the past few months but need a cutting edge in attack and Ivan Perisic may well be the perfect addition to Solskjaer's squad. The Red Devils need to bolster their squad this summer and have less than a month left to sign new players.

‼️ PROGRESS ‼️



Ivan Perisic to Manchester United moving closer?



Full story: https://t.co/pbCefG7CGl pic.twitter.com/hmWOZwBjci — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 17, 2017

Ivan Perisic has enjoyed an excellent season on loan to Bayern Munich and is at the peak of his career. The Croatian has plenty of big-game experience and could be an excellent addition to the Manchester United squad.

Manchester United need an experienced head in the final third and are competing on multiple fronts this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done an excellent job at the club and will want to meet his objectives in the transfer market to ensure that Manchester United become a force to reckon with.

Also Read: St. Mirren vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United are negotiating a fee for Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perisic has been in excellent form

Advertisement

Manchester United have experienced an extraordinary resurgence over the past few months and will want to build on their excellent performances and end their trophy drought this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made massive strides with the younger players in his squad and is looking to strengthen the club this summer.

Manchester United have displayed an interest in securing the services of Borussia Dortmund prodigy Jadon Sancho but with the young Englishman set to stay in Germany, the Red Devils will have to look elsewhere to bolster their squad.

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Douglas Costa and Gareth Bale. Ivan Perisic has returned to Inter Milan after his successful loan spell at Bayern Munich and is currently on top of Manchester United's wishlist.

Manchester United 'considering Douglas Costa, Gareth Bale and Ivan Perisic' as they look for Jadon Sancho alternatives https://t.co/SoKRqiMjbM — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 13, 2020

Ivan Perisic has grown under Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich and played a pivotal role in the club's unprecedented treble-winning campaign this season. The Croatian won his first UEFA Champions League title with Bayern Munich and might be open to a move to the Premier League.

Manchester United have done well with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood in the final third but will need to improve their squad depth going into the new season. The Red Devils will have to compete in as many as four competitions and need to reinforce their squad.

Ivan Perisic may join Manchester United

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League last season and will have to make a few changes to their squad to challenge the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool to the title.

The Red Devils have benefitted immensely from Bruno Fernandes' excellent performances for the club but will need to find a few more sources of inspiration to win silverware this season. Ivan Perisic has stepped up to the plate on the biggest of stages in the past and can be an excellent player for Manchester United.

Also Read: Fulham 0-3 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Gunners make a massive statement with emphatic victory | Premier League 2020-21