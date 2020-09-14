St. Mirren vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premier League 2020-21

The Scottish Premier League returns with an important fixture this week as Celtic travel to St. Mirren Park to take on an inconsistent St. Mirren outfit. Celtic have grown in confidence over the past few weeks and are the favourites to win this game.

St. Mirren have won only one game in the Scottish Premier League so far and are in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory. The Saints suffered a 3-0 defeat to Hibernian last week and will need to put in a magical performance to stand a chance against Celtic on Wednesday.

Celtic have made an excellent start to the season and have picked up 13 points from their first five games. The Scottish giants need to be at their best to pip the Rangers to the title this season and will want to come away from this fixture with all three points.

St. Mirren vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic go into this game as overwhelming favourites and have a massive historical advantage over St. Mirren. Celtic have managed an astonishing 32 victories in 38 matches against St. Mirren and score an average of 2.6 goals per game against the home side.

Celtic thrashed St. Mirren by a 5-0 margin in their previous match in March and will hope for a similar scoreline on Wednesday. Leigh Griffiths scored a hat-trick on the day but is recovering from an injury and may not be available for this game.

St. Mirren form guide in the Scottish Premiership: L-L-D-W-L

Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-W-W-D-W

St. Mirren vs Celtic Team News

St. Mirren have a few issues to account for. Image Source: Sky Sports

St. Mirren

St. Mirren have a goalkeeping crisis to deal with at the moment and will have to do without three of their first-team goalkeepers. Zdenek Zlamal is likely to start the game against Celtic as St. Mirren's shot-stopper.

Injured: Jak Alnwick, Peter Urminsky, Dean Lyness

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leigh Griffiths may not feature in this game

Celtic

Celtic may have to do without star striker Leigh Griffiths and midfielder Tom Rogic against St. Mirren. Nir Bitton and Mikey Johnston have also been ruled out of this fixture and will have to be replaced in the starting eleven.

Injured: Nir Bitton, Mikey Johnston

Doubtful: Leigh Griffiths, Tom Rogic

Suspended: None

St. Mirren vs Celtic Predicted XI

St. Mirren Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zdenek Zlamal; Marcus Fraser, Conor McCarthy, Joe Shaughnessy, Richard Tait; Sam Foley, Cameron MacPherson; Kyle McAllister, Jamie McGrath, Ilkay Durmus; Jonathan Obika

Our match against @CelticFC on Wednesday night is live on PPV.



Purchase a pass now for £12.50 on https://t.co/qRAViRSjdv pic.twitter.com/tRxm5igzpz — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) September 13, 2020

Celtic Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Vasilis Barkas; Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien, Shane Duffy; Scott Brown; Callum McGregor, Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest, Jeremie Frimpong; Odsonne Edward, Albian Ajeti

St. Mirren vs Celtic Prediction

Celtic have managed to recover from their UEFA Champions League qualification defeat last month and have scored an astonishing eight goals in their last two games. The Scottish giants may have to deal with the absence of a few key players but still have one of the most prolific forward lines in Scotland.

St. Mirren's defence has let the team down on several occasions this season and will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat against Celtic on Wednesday. The Celts are the undisputed favourites going into this fixture and will hope to make a statement with a convincing victory.

Prediction: St. Mirren 0-3 Celtic

