Reports: Manchester United trying to sign £55m defender who wanted join the team five years ago

Manchester United are trying to secure the services of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano to strengthen their defense. What might come as a surprise is that the Red Devils missed out on a chance to sign the Frenchman for cheap five years ago.

The Red Devils have invested heavily in their backline in recent years, but are yet to find a fool-proof center-back pairing in the heart of their defense.

Harry Maguire’s arrival last summer was supposed to be the final piece in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defensive jigsaw, and while the Englishman has improved the defense, Manchester United still need a world-class defender to partner him at the back.

The club have now turned their attention to Leipzig’s Upamecano, who is one of the rising superstars in European football.

The Frenchman has been a defensive rock for his team in recent years and was one of the reasons why RB Leipzig managed to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League last season.

However, it has now been revealed that he might have already been plying his trade at Manchester United had the Red Devils not turned down the chance to sign him.

Manchester United could have signed Upamecano for £700,000 five years ago

Manchester United declined the chance to sign Upamecano for cheap five years ago.

The Frenchman rose through the ranks at Valenciennes FC before Manchester United had a chance to sign him in 2015. Valenciennes reportedly wanted £700,000 for Upamecano, but United were only ready to offer £500,000. A deal never saw the light of the day and the Frenchman went on to join RB Salzburg.

(🌤) Upamecano 🇫🇷 (21) and his party arrived at Manchester United when he was 16. There were sent away rather upset as United chiefs only offered £500,000 while the French club (Valenciennes) demanded £700,000.

[@TheSunFootball] #MUFC #RBLeipzig #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/wFArbjOK2v — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) October 25, 2020

Advertisement

Upamecano joined RB Leipzig next, in January of 2017, and has swiftly become one of the top defenders of Europe despite his age. He has all the attributes of a top defender and that means that he is not short of suitors at the moment, a list that includes, ironically, Manchester United.

Manchester United 'missed out on signing Dayot Upamecano' when he was aged just 16 https://t.co/Go0vD9WSkH — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 25, 2020

The Red Devils remain interested in the player who will now cost them around £55m.

This season, Upamecano has been in impeccable form once again for the German side, who are top of the Bundesliga at the moment. RB Leipzig have only conceded three goals in five games so far, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

Advertisement

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been a mess at the back so far, conceding 12 goals from five games in the Premier League. The Red Devils have too much quantity and too little quality in their center-back options in the squad.

Solskjaer would give an arm and a leg to have Upamecano in his team right now. The question is, will Manchester United invest in their backline once again in January and bring the Frenchman to Old Trafford?