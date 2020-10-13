Reports: Manchester United willing to sell Sergio Romero for £8m

Manchester United are willing to sell Sergio Romero for £8m, according to reports. The Argentine stopper was brought to Old Trafford by former manager Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2015, amid concerns about David de Gea’s future. The Spaniard ended up staying at Manchester United, and Romero has been strictly the second choice keeper.

Since then, Romero has been content with a place on the bench, but was instrumental in Manchester United’s maiden Europa League triumph in the 2016/17 season. The Argentinean has undoubtedly been one of the best back-up goalkeepers in club football in recent years, delivering every time he was called upon.

However, the summer of 2020 had a sense of déjà vu for Romero, a repeat of his ill-luck from 2015. If it was the fax machine then, it was the emergence of a young goalkeeper now.

Dean Henderson’s unbelievable loan stint at Sheffield United had Manchester United convinced that they had a star in their hands, and the Red Devils didn’t think twice before tying him down to a long-term deal.

Because the Englishman has his eyes on the Manchester United No. 1 shirt, another loan move was out of the question. Henderson smoothly slotted into the No. 2 position behind De Gea at Old Trafford and Romero turned out to be the unfortunate victim once again.

However, it now appears that the Argentinean’s nightmare might finally be coming to an end.

Manchester United turned down Everton’s loan offer for Romero

Henderson has become United's second-choice keeper

Reports indicate that Manchester United are willing to let Romero leave before the end of the domestic transfer window. The Argentinean’s wife recently made headlines after she criticized the club for failing to show respect to the player who had been a loyal servant for the past 5 years.

Sergio Romero has kept 12 more clean sheets for Manchester United than he has conceded goals across all competitions. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qv6O46XvH0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 5, 2020

Romero featured heavily in the FA Cup last season, even managing 4 clean sheets from 5 appearances to help Manchester United reach the semi-finals. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer strangely decided to field de Gea in the semi-final, and the decision backfired as United were eliminated.

A similar story unfolded in the Europa League too. The Argentinean powered Manchester United to the semi-finals with 7 clean sheets in 9 games, but again lost his place to the Spaniard in the last-four tie. Solskjaer was left to rue his decision once more, as Sevilla won the game, progressed to the final, and ultimately lifted the cup.

The Argentinean did not make the cut in the UEFA Champions League squad this season, which all but signalled that his end was nigh. Everton did offer £2m to take him on loan in the summer, and even agreed to pay his entire £100,000-a-week salary, but Manchester United were adamant that Romero would only leave on a permanent deal.

There are suspicions that #mufc did not want to send Sergio Romero to Everton as they didn't want to strengthen a team who have started the Premier League season with four wins in four games #mulive [@TheAthleticUK] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 12, 2020

Recent reports suggest that the Red Devils are willing to let the Argentinean leave for £8m. With the domestic window open until the 16th of this month, Romero could yet secure a move away from Old Trafford. However, he might have to take a step down into the Championship. For the sake of the humble Argentinean, even Manchester United fans will be hoping that this unfortunate ordeal comes to a respectful end.