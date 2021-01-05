Reports: Max Allegri named as potential successor to Chelsea's Frank Lampard by club insider

Chelsea have reportedly identified former Juventus manager Max Allegri as a potential replacement for Frank Lampard.

An exclusive report by CaughtOffside highlighted comments by a club insider - ostensibly a member of the coaching crew - who gave insights on the general feeling at the club.

An honest assessment from the boss. pic.twitter.com/8DI4tL7Ub4 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 4, 2021

Speaking on Chelsea's recent defeat to Manchester City, the insider said:

''Frank can lead, influence, advise and guide, but he needs lieutenants to do his talking on the pitch and that’s what he’s missing."

“The lack of Premier League experience, game management, tactical awareness, strength in decision making regarding the management team provides an isolated and weakened foothold on his current position. The atmosphere after this game is that he needs to be careful."

He added:

''Frank is a hero as a player, but it’s cut throat when you are the man in charge. [Jose] Mourinho can vouch for that. Frank knows the decision to come to Chelsea was huge."

“The pressure, motivation, passion and expectation from himself alone would have been intense, with the club being so inconsistent in the Premier League, the next month will be huge, even though we are only six-points off the top, it’s the manner in which we play that concerns everyone associated with the club.”

When asked about a potential replacement to Frank Lampard, the source simply replied:

''Who would be next? [Massimiliano] Allegri.”

Max Allegri made a name for himself in Serie A with Juventus and AC Milan but has been without a job since departing the Turin giants in 2019.

Frank Lampard and the mounting pressure at Chelsea

Lampard faces an uncertain future at Chelsea

Despite finishing the season without a trophy, Frank Lampard's first campaign as Chelsea manager was widely considered to be a success, as he achieved a top-four finish while operating under a transfer ban.

In the last transfer window, the Blues were the biggest spenders, with over £200m expended to augment their squad. The barest minimum that was expected was, therefore, a title challenge.

Chelsea started brightly enough, and a run of 13 games unbeaten in all competitions had fans believing that their club could go all the way.

A 3-1 victory over Leeds United at the start of December sent the west Londoners top of the Premier League table but things have slowly unravelled since then.

A run of just one win from their last seven games in all competitions has mounted pressure on Frank Lampard as Chelsea currently find themselves in the 8th spot.

Their latest setback came when a highly understaffed Manchester City trashed them 3-1 on their own turf, leading to speculations about Lampard's future.

His failure to get the best out of big-name signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner has also been a major point of consternation, and the Chelsea manager has to turn things around fast.