Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar, claimed on social media, that he was the victim of racial abuse during PSG's heated clash with Marseille this weekend.

Neymar tweeted the following, 'Look at the racism. That's why I hit him. The only regret I have is not hitting this idiot in the face. It's easy for VAR to show my 'aggression'. Now I'd like to them to show the image of the racist who called me a 'MONKEY SON OF A BITCH'. I'd really like that!'

Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Marseille was a heated brawl, to say the least. The game saw fourteen yellow cards and five red cards. Neymar was red-carded after a VAR review showed him slapping a Marseille player across the back of the head, while teammates Layvin Kurzawa and Leandro Paredes were also sent off.

Marseille striker Dario Benedetto and defender Jordan Amavi were also given their marching orders during the game, which Paris Saint-German lost 1-0, after a close-range volley from Marseille winger, Florian Thauvin after 31 minutes.

It is the first time since the 1978-79 season that PSG have lost their first two games of the season, without registering a single goal.

Neymar's racism claims steal the headlines after PSG'S loss to Marseille

Thomas Tuchel is facing difficulties caused by COVID-19.

Thomas Tuchel, however, appreciative of his team's efforts.

"I'm not angry. I think you have to separate the performance and the result. We played a great match, I'm happy with the quality, mentality and the effort. I told the players if we continue to play like that, we'll win every match. It was a great performance but the result is what it is," he said.

Racism has been a massive issue, not just in the sporting world, but outside of it too. Teams all across the world have advocated the 'Black Lives Matter' slogan, with league federations also showing their support for the cause. All teams have been requested to bend down on one knee before the start of the game to show their intolerance to such behavior.

Marseille manager Andre Villas Boas was quoted saying, "There is no place for racism in football but I don't think that was the case." He also told Telefoot, "We'll have to look at it."

The Marseille player in question, who was accused of making racist comments towards Neymar, was Alvaro Gonzalez. Gonzalez however, refused to accept that he had made any racist comments towards Neymar and reportedly responded by saying, "What racism?" when he was asked about the incident. Insulting comments on his Instagram account received tens of thousands of likes.