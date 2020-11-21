According to The Athletic, Manchester United could be set to lose Paul Pogba on a free transfer yet again. The French midfielder left Manchester United for Juventus on a free transfer back in 2012 and could leave the Red Devils for free once more after his current contract expires in 2022.

Paul Pogba joined Manchester United's youth system in 2009, and went on to make his debut for the senior team in 2011, before leaving for Juventus in 2012. At the time of his departure, Pogba was one of United's brightest prospects but cited a lack of game time as the reason for his exit.

At Juventus, Pogba developed into one of the best central midfielders in the world, helping the club win four consecutive Serie A titles, as well as two Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles.

During his time in Italy, Pogba established himself as one of the most promising young players in the world and received the Golden Boy award in 2013, followed by the Bravo Award in 2014. In 2016, he was named to the 2015 UEFA Team of the Year.

Paul Pogba's scintillating performances for Juventus convinced Manchester United to re-sign him in 2016, for a then world-record fee of €105 million. Pogba was touted to succeed Paul Scholes at Manchester United and was hyped up to be the dominant midfielder that the Red Devils desperately needed.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær hits back after Didier Deschamps asks whether Manchester United is 'right platform' for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United on a free transfer in 2022

However, the France international has failed to live up to the hype at Manchester United. Paul Pogba has often come in for heavy criticism due to his inconsistent performances, and off-field antics.

While he has shown occasional glimpses of class and brilliance, Pogba has failed to deliver on a regular basis, which has cast doubt on his future on many occasions. His inconsistency coupled with his desire to play for Real Madrid, and interest from the likes of Juventus and PSG, has left his future at United up in the air.

Paul Pogba is reportedly reluctant to renew his current contract with the Red Devils, which keeps him at Old Trafford until 2022. However, an immediate exit does not seem to be on the World Cup winner's mind, despite his lack of playing time.

The possibility of Paul Pogba leaving on a free transfer does seem unlikely, as the expiry of his contract is still 18 months away. Manchester United will do all in their power to sign him on to a new deal, or sell him next summer, to maximise his value. The 20-time Premier League champions will not risk losing their prized asset for free.