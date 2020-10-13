Reports: Real Madrid among European giants looking to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are tracking Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they eye a move for him in January, according to reports.

Milinkovic-Savic is seen as one of the best midfielders in Serie A, and many European clubs including Real Madrid have been linked with him in the past.

Real Madrid looking to splash the cash next year

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been touted for a big-money move for some time now, but nothing concrete has materialised.

The 25-year-old joined Lazio from Genk in 2015 and has been a constant presence in the midfield for them, making 208 appearances in all competitions and scoring 40 goals.

The Serbia international could potentially be one among many big names targeted by Real Madrid next year, with Los Blancos potentially getting ready for a big spree.

He came off the bench in the 80th minute and gave Serbia the lead.



He's scored again in the 103rd minute to help them regain the lead in extra-time.



It's the Sergej Milinković-Savić show in Oslo. pic.twitter.com/rBQ58Zh4p6 — bet365 (@bet365) October 8, 2020

Real Madrid did not buy a single player in the transfer window gone by, instead focusing on the outgoing transfers. Midfielder Dani Ceballos has joined Arsenal on another season-long loan, with the club also letting go of full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Reguilon as well as winger Gareth Bale.

Los Blancos have been linked with superstar forwards Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland for next summer, and with midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric ageing, Milinkovic-Savic could prove to be an astute signing.

However, it remains to be seen whether the club makes a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, with the France international admitting that a move to Real Madrid is a dream for him. Pogba has one year left on his Manchester United contract.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic vs Norway:



Minutes played - 40

Touches - 39

Passes completed - 24

Pass success - 83.3%

Shots on target - 2

Goals - 2

Aerial duels won - 3

Blocked shots - 1



A great day for the midfielder! Sent Serbia into the Euro 2020 Playoff Final! 🇷🇸 Forza Sergente! pic.twitter.com/VdHM5BKfJA — jerry mancini (@jmancini8) October 9, 2020

The La Liga champions have been linked with other young midfielders in recent months as well, with Germany international Kai Havertz and Rennes' teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga seen as potential targets.

Havertz has since joined Chelsea, while Camavinga continues to be linked with a big-money to Real Madrid.

With the Real Madrid core of Kroos, Modric, centre-back and captain Sergio Ramos and key striker Karim Benzema all in their 30s, it seems as though Real Madrid are planning for a transitional phase, having already brought in young Brazilian forwards Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

