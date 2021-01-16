Reports: Real Madrid board losing patience with Eden Hazard 

The Real Madrid hierarchy have reportedly begun to lose faith in Eden Hazard after a series of unconvincing displays from the player. According to Spanish journalist Axel Torres, the board are getting tired of the Belgium international but are still contemplating their next step.

The 30-year-old joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 as the club's most expensive signing. There were high hopes that he could help fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Juventus.

When Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard he was a top-5 player in the world and now he's not even top-100. Real Madrid's higher management is getting tired of him. [@AxelTorres via @partidazocope] pic.twitter.com/qmlw9DQgUR — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) January 15, 2021

The Spanish giants had sought out Hazard for almost a decade but finally got their man for the sum of €100m. Hazard, however, has struggled to match the standards he set at Chelsea, with injuries and a severe loss of form limiting his impact at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Having recently returned to full fitness, Hazard was handed a start against Athletic Bilbao in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. Rather than make a mark on the game, he had one of his more disappointing outings in a Real Madrid shirt.

Despite the poor performance, manager Zinedine Zidane still came to the defense of his number 7 after the match, saying:

''I don’t think people are tired of him. You have to be patient with him. He wants to get this out. Today it wasn’t just Eden. We started the game badly, but he did well in the second half.''

However, online polls and social media comments suggest that Real Madrid fans are also beginning to lose patience with the forward.

Can Hazard turn his situation around at Real Madrid?

Zidane continues to back Eden Hazard.

Over the course of his seven-year stint at Chelsea, Eden Hazard transformed into one of the best players in the world. His speed, dribbling, and game-changing ability set him apart from the rest of the league. This was why Real Madrid broke the club's transfer record to sign him despite the player having just one year left on his contract.

Hazard has failed to justify his transfer fee, with injuries and poor form affecting his Real Madrid career to date. So far, he has made 32 appearances in two-and-half seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring just three goals. These are hardly numbers one would associate with a player of his quality.

Hazard has also been accused of a lack of professionalism, having turned up overweight during the pre-season on several occasions.

Considering the short fuse Real Madrid fans have with underperforming players, it is in Hazard's best interests to start performing at the standards expected of him. A failure to do this could see his dream transfer turn into a nightmare.