Reports: Real Madrid consider Sergio Ramos replacements as contract runs down

According to reports, Real Madrid are preparing to replace Sergio Ramos in case the Spaniard does not sign an extension to his current contract. The Los Blancos skipper’s current contract runs out in the summer of next year, and he has not put pen to paper to a new deal yet.

Ramos rose through the ranks at Sevilla and first came into the spotlight playing for the Los Palanganas in the 2004/05 season, where he made 42 appearances as a 19-year-old, and even scored thrice. Real Madrid came calling in the summer of 2005 and the rest is history. He went on to become one of the best defenders in the world, famous as much for scoring goals as for picking up red cards.

Sergio Ramos was given the armband at the Santiago Bernabeu after the departure of Iker Casillas to Porto in 2015. The Spaniard has since been indispensable for the Real Madrid side, which is why the Spanish giants are desperate to extend his stay. However, if Sergio Ramos does decide to leave, Los Blancos already have his replacements chalked out.

Real Madrid have shortlisted three players to replace Sergio Ramos

Ramos has generated interest from Paris-Saint Germain

Sergio Ramos has 660 appearances for Real Madrid and has scored an astonishing 100 goals for the club. However, the Spaniard’s expected financial remuneration and length of the contract have posed a problem for the Los Blancos. Sergio Ramos has generated interest from Paris-Saint Germain, who apparently are comfortable with his contract demands.

Most trophies won by a Real Madrid player:



1. Paco Gento (23).



2. Sergio Ramos & Marcelo (22).



Legendary! ⚪️👑 pic.twitter.com/vVh7aTQBLV — MadridXtra (@XtraMadrid) November 13, 2020

In case negotiations break down and Sergio Ramos leaves the club, Real Madrid have already identified three candidates to step into his shoes. The first and preferred option is Villarreal’s Pau Torres, who is exactly the kind of player the Los Blancos desire. The Spaniard has a release clause of €50m, but Real Madrid value him at €30m. The Spanish giants have cordial relation with Villareal, and shouldn't face many problems in striking a deal.

The second player on the list is Manchester City’s Eric Garcia. Like Torres, Garcia meets the player profile Real Madrid are looking for, while he is expected to be cheaper than Torres. Although Garcia has a market value of €20m to €23m, his Catalan roots mean that pricing him away might prove to be harder, even though his current contract runs out in the summer.

The third choice on Real Madrid’s list is Bayern Munich's David Alaba, another defender capable enough to hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the Austrian’s wage demands could be a potential challenge for the Spanish giants.