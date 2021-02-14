Reports: Real Madrid face competition from Manchester City for David Alaba

Real Madrid were the favorites to secure the services of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in the summer, but the La Liga giants might have competition in the form of Manchester City.

According to City Xtra, Manchester City are ready to challenge Real Madrid for Alaba and are offering the versatile defender a mouth-watering salary. The Austrian’s current contract expires in the summer and he is all set to leave the Bavarians at the end of his contract.

Alaba joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2008 as a 16-year old and after impressing for the youth setup, was promoted to the first team in 2010. The Austrian’s versatility and quality on the ball helped establish him in the starting eleven and there has been no looking back since. Alaba has appeared 414 times for the Bavarians and has also amassed 33 goals.

Despite being integral to the club’s recent success, the Bundesliga giants have so far failed to convince him to stay at the club beyond the summer, putting Real Madrid and now Manchester City on high alert.

The Austrian was previously believed to prefer a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu, but City have now upped their efforts to secure his services. The Premier League giants are apparently offering Alaba an €11 million net or €22 million gross salary per year, which could put Real Madrid on the back foot.

Alaba has already made 19 appearances for Bayern Munich this season and has even found the back of the net twice. It is a timely reminder of why Real Madrid are so eager to add the Austrian to their squad, but the La Liga giants are now aware that securing his services might no longer be easy, what with Manchester City in the picture.

Real Madrid could lose the race for Alaba’s signature due to the Pep Guardiola factor

Alaba’s versatility is one of the prime reasons why Manchester City are courting the Austrian. Pep Guardiola, who previously managed the player at Bayern Munich, will be aware of the Austrian’s ability to play across the back four and also as a defensive midfielder. Alaba could also be enticed by the prospect of a reunion with Guardiola at Manchester City, a factor that could work against Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants are looking to revamp their backline in the summer, with the futures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane still uncertain. But Real Madrid might have to act quickly to prevent Alaba from slipping out of their hands.