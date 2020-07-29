Reports: Real Madrid identify Thibaut Courtois' backup option 

According to Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid are making plans to find a reliable deputy for Thibaut Courtois, with Alphonse Areola's future up in the air as things stand.

The French goalkeeper has failed to prove his worth at Real Madrid and looks set to return to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his loan spell.

Thibaut Courtois has won La Liga's 2019/20 best keeper award.



He becomes the first keeper in history to win the Zamora trophy with both Real Madrid and Atletico 👐 pic.twitter.com/zTGpWZ02tZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 19, 2020

However, Real Madrid are already sorted in that department and are looking to hand Andriy Lunin a chance. The Ukrainian goalkeeper impressed on loan at Real Oviedo in the second half of the season and looks set to have a bright future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking to Madridista Real in April, Lunin acknowledged that his career aim is to become the first choice goalkeeper at Real Madrid and also lavished praise on the club's #1 Thibaut Courtois.

"Thibaut has great talent, of course. Without that you cannot play at Real Madrid"

"I like a lot about him. For example, he is tall, almost two metres, like me albeit slightly taller. And I like how he uses his height, with low shots."

"To spare some of the details I like how he uses his height between the posts."

Lunin's part of Real Madrid's next generation of stars

Lunin made a name for himself with an excellent loan spell at Real Oviedo

The young goalkeeper also admitted that he wants to win trophies with Real Madrid and become a key player for club and country in the coming years.

"I would love to go back to Madrid and compete there for the No.1 shirt. Of course I want to win everything with Madrid and Ukraine."

"They are difficult goals but, I repeat, you cannot stop or give up. You always have to work hard and believe and we will see how it all turns out."

The 21-year-old is expected to remain at Real Madrid next season as Courtois' deputy, as Areola looks to leave the club this summer.

While Lunin will find games hard to come by, it has been reported that the plan is for him to play as many cup games as possible for Zidane's side and get valuable experience.

Andriy Lunin's been informed by Real Madrid that he'll be a part of the first team squad next season. Courtois' backup. [@carrusel] pic.twitter.com/K5x8VvDjIc — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) July 24, 2020

Real Madrid have high hopes for the towering goalkeeper and it remains to be seen if they integrate him with the first-team squad next season.

Los Blancos are expected to have a quiet transfer window due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and are not looking to bring in a backup goalkeeper as things stand.

