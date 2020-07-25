5 players Real Madrid need to sign this transfer window

Fresh from winning the La Liga title, Real Madrid have already indicated that they have no intention of resting on their laurels. Los Blancos are preparing for the upcoming Champions League knockout stages and could well add to their squad this summer to carry on competing next season.

Although Real Madrid president Florentino Perez confirmed that the club are expected to have a quiet summer, a lot could change for the reigning La Liga champions in the coming weeks.

With several players from the old guard ageing and new signings not quite hitting the heights they were expected to, Real Madrid could be in the market for fresh faces this summer.

On that note, here are five superstar players they could target to add to their squad.

#5 Eduardo Camavinga | Rennes

Eduardo Camavinga has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid

17-year-old Eduardo Camavinga has made rapid strides this season for Rennes and enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season in France. A combative box-to-box midfielder by trade, the Ligue 1 starlet featured 36 times for his side in all competitions and caught the eye of several big teams in world football.

Camavinga is one of French football's brightest prospects and reportedly has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid. Los Blancos are also interested in securing his signature, but they may have to wait for a year or two before making a move for the Frenchman.

Multiple reports have confirmed that the admiration between Camavinga and Real Madrid is mutual and it remains to be seen if he secures his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The reigning La Liga champions could add to their midfield to complement the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, who are entering the twilight years of their careers.

#4 Erling Haaland | Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland is one of the most sought-after strikers in world football

Erling Haaland's 2019-20 season has been something of a fairytale. Having started the current campaign with RB Salzburg, the towering striker earned himself a move to Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window after scoring goals for fun for the Austrian Bundesliga side.

With 44 goals and ten assists for both his clubs, the Norwegian striker enjoyed a stunning rise to stardom and is one of the most potent goalscorers in world football.

Despite being just 20 years of age, Haaland looks like the complete package in front of goals and has terrorized defenders across the continent with his strength and sudden burst of pace.

Aside from Karim Benzema, Real Madrid do not have a consistent goal threat amongst their ranks and could look for attacking reinforcements. Haaland seems destined for the very top and should be amongst the candidates being considered when Los Blancos eventually look for a man to replace the Frenchman up front.

