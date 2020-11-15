Real Madrid are interested in signing RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, according to AS.

The Spanish giants have reportedly been monitoring the 20-year-old's progress, and are now set to set to fight the likes of Arsenal, RB Leipzig, and AC Milan for his signature.

Dominik Szoboszlai has had a remarkable rise to fame over the last 12 months, which has seen him attract interest from some of the biggest club in Europe.

The Hungarian has shone for RB Salzburg after the departure of talisman Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund in January.

Szoboszlai has started the current season on a strong note, scoring five goals and registering nine assists in just 13 appearances from midfield in all competitions.

He grabbed the headlines recently after sealing Hungary's place in next years UEFA European Championship with an injury-time winner against Iceland this week.

Szoboszlai's impressive performances have caught the eye of Arsenal and Real Madrid, who are reportedly set to fight it out for his signature.

Arsenal are desperate to sign a top-quality midfielder to partner with new signing Thomas Partey in the center of the park.

The Gunners have had an inconsistent start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign, and after spending a summer improving mainly their defense and attack, the club is ready to invest more in their midfield.

The North London side are lacking goals and the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai, a goal-scoring midfielder, would go a long way in helping solving that problem.

Real Madrid on the other hand are eager to sign a young, talented midfielder to replace Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who are both on the wrong side of 30.

Los Blancos are ready to invest in young talents such as Dominik Szoboszlai and Martin Odegaard to create a midfield for the future.

Real Madrid had a fairly quiet summer in terms of new additions, but spent their efforts on selling or loaning out fringe players and footballers deemed to not have a future at the club.

This allowed Los Merengues to raise funds from sales, reduce their wage bill, and create space in the squad for new signings.

Dominik Szoboszlai's release clause at RB Salzburg is a mere €25 million, which will give Arsenal and Real Madrid the impetus to sign him in the winter transfer window, if possible.