Real Madrid midfielder Isco has emerged as a target for Juventus as he continues to struggle for regular playing time under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, according to Calciomercato.

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga in 2013 after an impressive 2012-13 season with his former club, which earned him the Golden Boy award. At Real Madrid, Isco has gone on to become one of the most highly-rated midfielders in Europe.

The Spaniard has played a major role in Real Madrid winning 16 major trophies including four UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and four FIFA Club World Cup titles during his seven years with the club.

Isco has had his ups and downs at Real Madrid but has always been a crucial member of the Los Blancos squad. He has, however, fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid since the return of Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane fancies other midfielders ahead of Isco and his lack of action is set to cost him a place in Spain's team for Euro 2021. The 28-year-old is desperate to be a part of Luis Enrique's Spain squad, and is therefore eager to secure a move away from Madrid this January.

“Isco would like to try another league. But we don’t have any official bid right now, staying at Real Madrid won’t be a problem”, his agent said tonight to @ellarguero. Keep an eye on his future on next months... 🇪🇸 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2020

Isco has been heavily linked with a move to Everton in January. A potential move to Goodison Park would see the Spaniard reunite with former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Isco played some of his best football under Ancelotti, and is said to be impressed by the project the Italian manager has undertaken at the Merseyside club.

Juventus have now also been named as one of the teams that want to sign Isco. The Italian giants have reportedly been monitoring his situation at Real Madrid, and would like to pair the midfielder up with former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Isco's father and agent reveals midfielder wants to leave La Ligahttps://t.co/RfB6mVcMqD — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 24, 2020

The report however, claims that Isco is not interested in a move to Juventus. The Serie A club currently has a number of top quality midfielders in their ranks, and Isco is only interested to move to a team where he will be guaranteed playing time.

Therefore, a move to Everton seems more likely, although Juventus can provide Isco with Champions League football and the possibility of challenging for silverware.