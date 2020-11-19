Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a move to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba as a free agent next summer, according to Marca.

The Austrian defender's contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of the season and Real Madrid are ready to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

David Alaba came through Bayern Munich's youth system and has gone on to make over 350 appearances for Bayern Munich since 2010. He has won 20 honors with the club, including nine Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2013 and 2020.

Alaba was voted Austrian Footballer of the Year six consecutive times from 2011 to 2016, and named in the UEFA Team of the Year three times.

The 28-year-old is a versatile player that has made a name for himself as one of the best left-backs in the world but can also play as a winger, defensive midfielder, and centre-back.

David Alaba has been playing on the left side of a back three for Bayern Munich for the last couple of seasons, since the emergence of Alphonso Davies.

David Alaba is Real Madrid's top target if Sergio Ramos doesn't sign a new contract, according to AS 👀 pic.twitter.com/dXuvgCcmXU — Goal (@goal) November 18, 2020

Real Madrid in pole position to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba at the end of the season

David Alaba in action for Bayern Munich

It is claimed that David Alaba will not extend his contract with the European champions, making him a free agent next summer.

Advertisement

Alaba has, in the past, indicated his desire to play for Real Madrid, and reports suggest that his agent Pini Zahavi has already made contact with the Madrid hierarchy over the possible switch.

It is said that Zahavi is keen to strengthen his own personal ties with the biggest clubs in Europe, and believes negotiating this deal would be a big boost to his own profile.

Real Madrid currently possess two senior left-backs - Marcelo and Ferland Mendy. Mendy joined Real from Lyon last summer and enjoyed a very successful first season at the club, impressing coach Zinedine Zidane and fans with his defensive solidity and pace.

Marcelo has been with Real Madrid since 2007 and has established himself as one of the best left-backs of his generation, during his 13-year spell with the Spanish giants.

However, the Brazilian is 32-years-old, meaning he is entering the final stages of his career.

MERCATO | According to KICKER, Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) is in direct contact with David Alaba. However, the combined package of :



- 20 Million annual salary.

- 20 Million commission.



🔴Even for Real Madrid, is too high. pic.twitter.com/lJ8QTYlC5N — The Bayern Stand (@TheBayernStand) November 18, 2020

Marcelo's performances have dipped of late, showing that he is not the same defender that he once used to be, which has become a cause for concern for Zinedine Zidane.

Advertisement

Real Madrid have the option of re-signing promising young left-back Sergio Reguillon from Tottenham Hotspur, having added a €45 million buy-back clause in his contract.

Los Blancos are, however, said to prefer the signing of the experienced David Alaba on a free transfer next summer.