Real Madrid are reportedly plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland. Los Blancos are planning to launch a bid for the striker in the summer of 2022 but will face stiff competition from Juventus.

Erling Haaland is one of the most prolific strikers in Europe at the moment. Haaland started his career at his hometown club, Bryne, in 2016, and moved to Molde the next year where he spent two seasons, before signing with Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in January 2019.

In the 2019–20 UEFA Champions League, Erling Haaland became the first teenager to score in five consecutive UEFA Champions League matches.

In December 2019, Haaland completed a transfer to Borussia Dortmund for a fee reported to be in the region of €20 million. He continued his goal-scoring form in the Champions League, becoming only the second teenager to score 10 goals in the competition.

Erling Haaland could potentially replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Haaland was a target for Juventus before he left Salzburg for Dortmund and the Bianconeri have reportedly remained interested in signing him.

AS however, claims that Real Madrid have mapped out their plans for the next few years, and Haaland is one of the players they intend to sign.

It said that Real Madrid are planning to sign French stars Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga in the summer of 2021, and Erling Haaland will follow the next summer.

Real Madrid spent their 2020 summer selling and loaning out fringe players, and players who do not have a future at the club in the eyes of manager Zinedine Zidane. This allowed Los Blancos to raise funds, reduce their wage bill, and create space in their squad for future signings.

Real Madrid will also be looking to sign a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema who turns 33 in December. Zinedine Zidane will be hoping to sell Luka Jovic, who has failed to settle in the Spanish capital, in order to fund a move for Haaland.

Juventus, on the other hand, have made a habit of signing young players in the recent past. The Italian champions signed Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, and Weston McKenie this summer, and will not want to miss out on Erling Haaland.

Juventus will also be looking to sign a new goalscorer sooner rather than later as a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who turns 36 next year.