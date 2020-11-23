Reports: Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema could miss the Inter Milan game due to injury | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Star striker Karim Benzema could miss Real Madrid's 2020-21 UEFA Champions League game against Inter Milan in midweek due to an injury, according to reports.

Real Madrid have had an indifferent start to their Champions League campaign this season. The Spanish giants started as the favourites to progress to the knockout stage from a group that contains Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach. However, after their first three group games, they might need a minor miracle to get through to the Round of 16.

The Spanish giants started with a shock 2-3 home defeat against Shakhtar Donetsk on Matchday 1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. In their next game away at Borussia Monchengladbach, Real Madrid needed late goals from Karim Benzema and Casemiro to force a share of the spoils.

On Matchday 3, Los Blancos earned their first Champions League victory of the season after beating the Nerazzurri 3-2 at home, with Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Rodrygo the scorers.

Ahead of the return game at Inter Milan, Real Madrid are third in the points table, level on points with Shakhtar Donetsk and a point behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach. However, in the crucial game against the Serie A giants, Zidane might not have the services of his main striker.

Karim Benzema did not train with the Real Madrid squad on Sunday

Karim Benzema picked up an injury in Real Madrid's 4-1 defeat at Valencia before the international break.

Initial tests had indicated that the injury was not serious; however, the Frenchman has not returned to the first team yet. Benzema sat out Saturday’s game against Villareal and is now a doubt for Wednesday’s game at Inter Milan as well.

The Frenchman did not train with the Real Madrid first team on Sunday, and it looks like he might need a little more time to get back to full match fitness. If he does somehow manage to recover in time to make the matchday squad against Inter Milan, it is highly unlikely that he would start the game.

‼️🚨 Sergio Ramos & Karim Benzema are out vs. Inter.



Casemiro & Militao are waiting for their PCR results. They were tested this morning. Test results are known after 8-10 hours. @marca pic.twitter.com/K4dKDdhP5o — R. (@madridreigns) November 23, 2020

In Karim Benzema's absence, Mariano led the line admirably against Villareal, scoring Real Madrid’s only goal in the 1-1 draw.

The Spanish-Dominican footballer could get another run as the focal point of Zidane’s attack against Inter Milan, as Luka Jovic has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and is effectively ruled out of the game.