According to El Larguero, Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos have reportedly reached an agreement in principle over a two-year contract extension. Both parties want to announce the Spaniard's new deal before the end of 2020, but could wait until the winter break.

Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005 and has gone on to become one of the best defenders of his generation. The Spaniard joined Real as a right-back and established himself as Spain's starting right-back in the years that followed.

Former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho saw potential in Ramos and converted him into a center-back. Ramos made the position his own and went on to become one of the best center-backs in the world.

Six goals in 10 games at the end of last season 🤯@SergioRamos propelled Real Madrid to La Liga glory in 2019-20 🏆



The Spaniard is in at #13 in #Goal50 😍 pic.twitter.com/Bpary5JCG6 — Goal (@goal) November 12, 2020

Sergio Ramos is in the final year of his Real Madrid contract

Netherlands v Spain - International Friendly

The talismanic defender has entered the final year of his contract with Real Madrid, which has alerted many of Europe's top clubs. Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United, have all previously been interested in signing Ramos.

Real Madrid were initially reluctant to offer Ramos anything more than a one-year extension, as it is the club's policy to only offer a one-year deal to players above the age of 30. Real Madrid have made an exception in the case of their captain though.

Ramos have been a reliable servant for Real Madrid during his 15 years at the club. Even at the age of 34, he is one of Zinedine Zidane's most important players.

The defender almost single handedly led Real Madrid to the La Liga title last season, cointributing an astonishing 10 goals in the process.

Advertisement

PSG want to sign Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid and will offer him a three-year contract worth €20 million per year, according to AS 🤑 pic.twitter.com/mjF8eRGC9j — Goal (@goal) November 16, 2020

Real Madrid have struggled to rediscover their form this season, with the club's defense coming in for much scrutiny after some poor performances. It has made Real Madrid realise Ramos' importance to the club, which is why they are seemingly keen to tie their captain down to a new deal.

The contract extension would mean that Ramos will most likely retire as a Real Madrid player. He'll now have the opportunity to play at the new Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, something he is said to consider quite important.