According to RAC1, Sergino Dest said goodbye to his Ajax teammates on Saturday night after the club's victory over Vitesse in the Eredivisie, ahead of a move to Barcelona. Dest was left on the bench for the game and came on as a sub in what could be his final game for Ajax.

Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag addressed the interest in Sergino Dest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich in an interview before the game in which he was quoted saying:

"There are so many stories around Dest, just like with Onana and Tagliafico. Whether I have news? No, I have no news. I know that Bayern and Barcelona are both interested in talking over Sergino. But that is still not the case so far. So he is still in the selection and is available."

Sergino Dest reportedly prefers a move to Barcelona over Bayern, as the right-back slot is vacant at Barcelona after Nelson Semedo was sold to Wolves last week. Dest may also be coerced into a move to Barcelona, as new boss Ronald Koeman could use his Dutch connections at Ajax to help seal the deal.

Sergiño Dest has decided to join Barcelona. He told to his team-mater after tonight’s match that he will sign for Barça. The agreement between #FCB and Ajax has still details pending [€22/23m + add ons], but Barça are confident to complete the deal. Here we go exptected soon. 🇺🇸 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2020

Sergino Dest has reportedly chosen Barcelona amid strong interest from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have been strongly linked with a move for Sergino Dest this summer, with the 19-year-old being heavily tipped to make the switch to Bayern.

Dest may not fancy his chances of breaking in to the Bayern starting lineup, as he faces competition from Joshua Kimmich, who seems to be heir to Philipp Lahm at Bayern and Germany. He also has to contend with French World Cup winner Benjamin Pavard, who moonlights as a right-back whenever required.

Sergino Dest is said to cost around €25 million, money that Barcelona have already managed to raise through the sale of Nelson Semedo to Wolves for a reported fee of €30 million.

Dest could be set to become a part of the Koeman revolution at Barcelona, as Barcelona look to start a new era under the former Netherlands manager.

Barcelona in recent weeks have sold Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo, in an attempt to sell some high earners in the club, who do not fit into Ronald Koeman's plans.

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Sergino Dest after seeing a bid of €20 million plus add-ons accepted by Ajax for the USMNT defender, sources have told @tomhamiltonespn: https://t.co/CEaAPWixyK pic.twitter.com/JA2nF4JD6v — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 27, 2020

Sergino Dest could be the first in a series of new signings as Barcelona seek to replace their recent departures with some new additions to the squad.

Barcelona have been linked with moves for Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alexander Isak, but seem most keen to get a deal for Sergino Dest over the line this week.